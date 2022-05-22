“We learned the engine problem earlier from Charles via radio than from the engineers’ data. It was a surprise that came suddenly ”. Mattia Binotto explained that the failure that forced Charles Leclerc to take the pit lane on lap 27 while leading the Spanish GP by more than 11 seconds did not give any warning signs.

The Monegasque, although he lost power, managed to return to the pit lane, a sign that the internal combustion engine should not have suffered any damage and there is a great possibility that he can be saved to continue his life which is only two of the seven GPs foreseen. .

Unit 066/7 number two was immediately removed from the car and sent to Maranello where tomorrow morning the technicians headed by Enrico Gualtieri will look for the causes of the breakdown.

It is very likely that the failure concerned only one particular of the turbo, since no smoke was seen coming out of the exhaust to justify a roast. Reliability will be a very important issue in this championship and it will be difficult to see the top teams finish with only three power units, without going to penalties, as happened at the Cavallino last year:

“We were doing another championship – said Binotto – Red Bull and Mercedes have used many more …”.