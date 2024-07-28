Charles Leclerc’s pole position has a value that surpasses starting ahead of everyone in the Belgian GP. The Prancing Horse team, before the summer break, gave an important sign of vitality, in the event that on paper should have been the most difficult for the red team.

The Monegasque, with the 25th pole of his career, surpasses two world champions in Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet and follows in the wake of Mika Hakkinen, another world champion. Charles gave a demonstration of his natural talent when the rain almost wiped out the technical values ​​on the Spa-Francorchamps track, rightly considered the University of driving.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

We found the driver capable of inventing a performance beyond the limits of the car, well supported by the team that set aside a set of new intermediates for him for the final, decisive run.

We don’t know how the race will end, but Ferrari can look to the holidays with a certain optimism, to plan the second part of the 2024 season with a certain optimism. The Scuderia in the Ardennes finds its balance, after four races in which it seemed to have lost its compass. Canada, Spain, Austria and Great Britain were difficult, tough, very tough.

Ferrari SF-24 floorpan confirmed at Spa Picture of: George Piola

The evolution of the chassis that debuted in Barcelona was supposed to make the Prancing Horse dream, but instead the increase in aerodynamic load was paid for with the dark evil, namely the reappearance of the hopping that can also be called bouncing and porpoising. The result? An undriveable car due to the sudden loss of downforce that takes away the confidence of the drivers and discourages the engineers. You can’t move forward in development if you don’t find solutions to the dark evil.

Fred Vasseur deserves credit for having held firm in believing in the updates, aware that the halt of the innovations would have made the Scuderia fall to fourth force. When Enrico Cardile decided to leave the Gestione Sportiva to answer the call of Aston Martin, the French manager took on the interim role of technical director, relying on a trusted triumvirate: Diego Tondi (aerodynamics), Fabio Montecchi (chassis), Marco Adurno (performance), waiting for the arrival at the beginning of October of Loic Serra, the expert “vehicle driver” taken from Mercedes.

Diego Tondi, Ferrari Chief Aerodynamicist Photo by: Ferrari

In this delicate phase, Tondi’s work emerged: first in Hungary and then in Belgium, the floor that flexed at Silverstone was adequately strengthened with carbon reinforcements visible inside the tub, only when this component is dismantled. You can see some composite strips that innervate some strategic points of the floor.

It was easy to lose your cool under the pressure of the results that had been lost: the group did not lose its solidity, quickly finding the keys to bring solutions to the track that indicated the way to resume the path of development. Due to the discouragement of June, it was easy to think of blocking the development of the SF-24 to dedicate time and resources to the 677, which in the Racing Department is called the Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari SF-24, technical detail of the low downforce rear wing Picture of: George Piola

In Maranello, however, aware of having returned to the right path, they have decided to allocate a small extra-budget to the aero department for this year’s red car (always acting within the strict limits of the budget cap), in the belief that there are still events in which Ferrari can have its say for the big target.

When we return from vacation we will see small updates in Holland, more substantial news in Monza and then in Singapore. In the meantime, Vasseur will make public the new technical organization chart. The triumvirate will have greater recognition, even financially (a hunt for a technician has been unleashed among the four top teams and it is right to give stability to the system), while this group will be joined by the Frenchman Serra who will take on more responsibilities than those he had been given with Cardile in his place. It is clear that the system lacks a… coordinator of the work group who sets priorities and times.

Loic Serra, Ferrari Head of Chassis Performance Engineering, Jerome d’Ambrosio, Ferrari Deputy Team Principal from October 1st Photo by: Ferrari

In the GeS there is talk of a name made up of five letters: some say it is Serra (but then it could have already been announced at least) or those who would bet on Newey. The Englishman will never be the technical director, at most a luxury consultant. But the genius is now considered far from the radar of Maranello, so there is an empty slot for “Mister X”.

The all-Italian group, meanwhile, does not stop: the SF-24 continues and the design of the 677 is well underway with solutions that have nothing to do with the current car. The chassis will be new with the cockpit moved further back to change the weight distribution. The gearbox will be shorter and the front suspension will have a pull rod layout, following a development line inspired by McLaren, but it will also propose a couple of innovative solutions…