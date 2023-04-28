Pure oxygen. The pole position conquered in Baku by Charles Leclerc doesn’t bring points in the standings or even trophies to add to the bulletin board, but it takes on many meanings because it has come at a delicate moment for the Scuderia.

Leclerc chose the best timing to bring Ferrari back to the top of an official ranking, and to do so he had to unleash all the added value he is able to ensure when conditions allow. The words pronounced yesterday by Frederic Vasseur, who indicated Leclerc as a fixed point of the Ferrari project, seemed prophetic after twenty-four hours. Charles presented himself as a true leader, magnificently interpreting the six kilometers of the Baku track, one of the circuits he loves the most.

Along with Leclerc’s great performance, the growth of the SF-23 should also be underlined. A significant step forward, seen in the race pace in Melbourne and in the qualifying held today in Baku. However, many answers are yet to come, and Leclerc himself did not want to raise too many expectations in view of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

“We took a step – he commented – but in the race I don’t think we’ll still be at the level of the Red Bulls. I’m very happy with how we handled this Friday, we worked by putting the car in a (setup) window in which it’s easier to operate and which gives us greater potential. Now we have to continue working in this direction. Did I expect pole? Honestly no, we came here thinking it would probably be a great result to be ahead of Aston and Mercedes.”

Leclerc and Ferrari made the difference in the central sector (0″144) but also on the straights the expected loss of time against the two Red Bulls was less than expected. On the straight, the speed gap was 3.7 km/h, reducing Leclerc’s delay to Verstappen in T3 to a tenth.

The ideas in the Cavallino box are clearer, but the climate in which Leclerc and Ferrari’s first pole of the season took place was not the best.

“We arrived here surrounded by so many rumors that in the end end up distracting – underlined Charles – but that’s exactly why I think the whole team needed it. I think it’s part of Formula 1, every team has to learn to deal with rumours, but obviously sometimes it’s a little more difficult to deal with these circumstances.”

“Even my words have been used to make noise – added Leclerc to definitively dispel the rumors about his contact with Mercedes – I love Ferrari, and I want to win with this team. I hope I was clear”.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, took pole in Baku Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Tomorrow the first goal of Leclerc and Ferrari will be a new qualifying, then the word will pass to race pace. A leap of faith, given that the new format did not allow for the usual long-runs on Friday.

Leclerc has pulled the brakes, and it’s realistic to expect a Red Bull capable of returning to playing the role seen in the first three races of the season. The margins, however, could be different.

“So far on Sunday we have been weaker than on Saturday – underlined Laurent Mekies – but the work we are carrying out aims to shift this balance”.

The change in setup philosophy has led to the possibility of lowering the car a bit, a key factor with the current generation of cars, and Ferrari expects the greatest benefits over the long haul. The objective remains that of the first podium of the season as well as that role of second force at the shortest possible distance from Red Bull.

On Friday in Baku, the only slightly out of tune note was Carlos Sainz’s ‘no’ day. Already in the first laps of free practice, the Spaniard didn’t feel the right feeling with the single-seater, and on a city track, if you lose confidence, the price you pay in terms of performance is very high.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

The eight-tenths margin that separated Sainz from Leclerc at the end of qualifying is the result of an afternoon to forget. Mistakes and snags in Q1 and Q2 meant Carlos had to go into Q3 with just one set of softs and, on a track that was progressively rubberised, it was an added handicap on an already difficult day.

“I complicated my life – Sainz admitted – the mistakes in Q1 and Q2 made me lose further confidence in the car, it was a day in which I dragged myself along and in the end I’m obviously not happy”.

However, Carlos finished in fourth position, which in hindsight isn’t the disaster it may seem from his Friday performance. The ability to straighten out the weekend is still intact.