How much is the Baku weekend worth for Ferrari? The ranking presents us with a photograph that shows the Scuderia as the second force of the weekend, behind (obviously) Red Bull but with a ‘+14’ on the Aston Martin and a ‘+16′ on the Mercedes. Even the first podium of the season conquered by Leclerc broke a fast that was beginning to be uncomfortable, guaranteeing precious points that gave Charles back a sixth position in the drivers’ standings more in line with the values ​​in the field.

But there is something more significant that comes from this weekend, especially in view of the short and medium term future. The first fact that emerged in Baku is that the ‘good’ that the Scuderia technicians have been looking for for two months in the SF-23 project really exists. It is (obviously) not something that can aim to worry Red Bull, but at the moment it represents an important basis on which to continue developing the single-seater without questioning its basic concepts.

An important step in terms of getting to know the car was confirmed in Azerbaijan, a lengthy work on optimizing the setup announced by Frederic Vasseur at the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Over the last month we have continued to work hard in Maranello – commented the team principal of the Scuderia – and even here in Baku there have been further steps in the right direction which this time have resulted in a good result”.

Now the word will pass to the updates, expected starting from next weekend in Miami and which will conclude (as the first phase) in the Spanish Grand Prix at the beginning of June, and in this context the objectives that the team can aim for in the second will become clearer half of the championship. Today the scenario is clear. “We’re not yet where we would like in terms of race pace – underlined Leclerc – and we know that this is what we need to work more on at the moment”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, started leading the Azerbaijan GP Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We saw that in qualifying we returned to the level of competitiveness we wanted – confirmed Vasseur. – while in the race the gap with Red Bull is still significant”.

The step forward in qualifying was however fundamental in conquering the first podium of the season. The possibility of starting in front of all his direct opponents was crucial for Leclerc, an added value that allowed him to manage Alonso’s comeback.

In direct confrontation with Aston Martin, Ferrari confirmed a good top speed, lower than Red Bull (with DRS open) but better than the rest of the group. The duel between Charles and Fernando highlighted how Aston Martin can still count on better tire management, but today in Baku the added value on this front was Leclerc.

Three years ago Charles was a driver who attacked the tyres, but the long growth process has borne important results. In the 51 laps completed today in Baku Charles ran the central phase of the race caressing the tyres, especially in the central sector where the tires are most used, waiting for the go-ahead from the pit wall which arrived fifteen laps from the end. With the certainty that the tires would go all the way to the checkered flag without the feared overheating on the rear axle, Leclerc was finally able to push on the accelerator by reducing the size of Alonso’s silhouette in the mirrors.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles preceded Sainz (fifth) by twenty-four seconds at the finish line, a margin that certifies a big difference in terms of field values ​​between the two Scuderia drivers. But this is not the weekend to point the finger at the Spaniard. Baku is the land of Charles’ conquest, and the first to point this out after qualifying were Christian Horner and Toto Wolff. Carlos was honest in admitting the difficulties in finding a good feeling with the single-seater right from the first practice session on Friday, and when there is no confidence on a street circuit, the price to pay becomes enormous.

Sainz made a mistake in the race when he was surprised by Alonso, but he held on in the long head-to-head with Hamilton, bringing home a fifth place which in the end is one position less than the ideal result. A bad weekend can happen, the same happened to Leclerc in Melbourne, and in a few days he will already have the opportunity to redeem himself.