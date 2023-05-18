In seven days, Formula 1 will be ready for the start of the Monaco weekend. Monte Carlo was often a weekend in its own right, as is a track full of historical charm but also anachronistic when compared to contemporary single-seaters.

The sporting pinnacle of the Monegasque weekend is qualifying, the moment in which each driver can lay very solid foundations on which to build victory. The race itself is a parade to be followed with the imperative not to make mistakes, a priority aspect even on the performance itself.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In this scenario, Ferrari sees the possibility of placing an important coup. In the five race weekends disputed so far, the SF-23 has shown various weaknesses in race management, but at the same time it has confirmed itself to be very competitive in qualifying. On all the other tracks on the calendar this ups and downs of performance over the course of twenty-four hours isn’t a big deal, but in Monaco it becomes a joker that can prove to be fundamental.

The Leclerc asset is also part of the Scuderia’s ‘package’. On the fast lap Charles has few opponents, and even more on the most popular track. If he manages to get his second pole of the season on his home circuit, Leclerc’s chances of getting his first success of 2023 will go up a lot.

In Monaco there is no ‘rubber’ variable, degradation is practically nil, and even if the race pace isn’t the best, overtaking by the chaser is actually impossible. There are even recent examples.

The winner of the Monaco GP 2018, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing celebrates in the swimming pool of the Red Bull Energy Station

In 2018 Daniel Ricciardo managed to win the race despite the fact that from the twenty-eighth lap his Red Bull suffered a problem with the hybrid part of the power unit. For fifty laps the Australian, who initially seemed destined to retire, managed to manage the race by defending himself from the attacks of Sebastian Vettel, taking a sensational victory. Furthermore, the current single-seaters have grown in size, which makes it even less likely to think of an overtaking maneuver unless there is an error by the person in front.

The only variable that can complicate the leader’s life is in the form of unforeseen circumstances, seen last year with unstable weather which forced the riders to switch from full-wet tires fitted at the start to dry tyres. A circumstance that led Ferrari to a strategy error that cost Leclerc the victory.

For the rest, undercut and overcut maneuvers are not as efficient as on other slopes, also due to the reduced length of the track. To be able to gain a couple of seconds on the out lap you need a clear track, immediate feeling with the new tire and the hope that your direct opponent isn’t in a position to push in defense in turn.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In Monaco, whoever is leading in stable track conditions always tends to wait for the moves of his opponents, and it is also in his interest not to force the race pace too much in order to keep a compact group behind him, a weapon in his favor since it involves return to the track in traffic for those who decide to stop earlier.

Also on the technical front, Monaco is an atypical appointment. In the Principality we will see the packages with high aerodynamic load, but the innovations announced at Imola and then placed in the drawers in view of the next stage in Barcelona are not foreseen. The teams usually prefer to be on the safe side in a weekend that already has many variables.