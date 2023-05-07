Ferrari’s Saturday ended with a car against the wall, that of Charles Leclerc, almost in the same place where the Monegasque had slammed the day before. However, if on Friday the Monegasque had hit the wall head-on, damaging only the wing and the front suspension, in qualifying it was the rear end that took the worst.

The impact itself didn’t seem particularly violent, with the barriers absorbing part of the impact, but the alarm clearly went off immediately to understand the gearbox situation, one of the most sensitive elements of the car in this type of accident.

After a quick first look, the team decided to swap the gearbox and fit another unit without penalty, which clearly added work to replace the rear wing, suspension and underbody, which also suffered damage in impact.

The Ferrari SF-23 of Charles Leclerc, after the accident in Q3 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“As you saw it crashed in reverse [rispetto al venerdì]. We changed the rear wing and gearbox. And of course the floor was damaged so we changed the floor and the rear suspension,” Jock Clear explained in a media briefing.

“None of this has caused any problems in terms of penalties, so we are calm. But obviously, from a safety point of view, we have to change everything and then take it back to the factory to check it.”

The replacement was necessary precisely because of the dynamics of the accident, with the Monegasque who hit the barriers with the rear after a sharp swerve despite initially seeming destined to repeat the frontal impact of Friday.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I didn’t ask him,” Clear joked when asked why Leclerc had suddenly swerved and the car spun into the barriers.

“If you watch the video, he initially seemed to be pointing straight and then it’s almost like ‘no, I think I’ll go the other way.’ He was quite fast at the time, I think it might have been a bit of self-preservation.”

“Obviously there is no penalty risk element up front, but I think, as I said, self-preservation has kicked in. The day before he had an impact with the front and I don’t think he wanted to repeat the experience”.