Ferrari is ready to challenge Red Bull on the new Miami circuit, a city track that alternates very fast parts, such as the two-kilometer straight, sometimes driven in which it will be a real puzzle to find the right compromise in the setup.

The Scuderia, having to compensate for a speed gap with Max Verstappen’s RB18, will bring a series of useful updates to counter the pace of Adrian Newey’s car which at Imola showed an indisputable step forward in development.

On the F1-75 we will see the announced lighter rear wing from medium-low load, while in free practice the bottom that Carlos Sainz had used last Wednesday during the Pirelli tests that took place in Imola after the Emilia GP will be tested. Romagna.

Detail of the bottom of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, tested during the Pirelli tests at Imola Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Our Davide Cavazza had photographed the red with the “skate” that appeared under the bottom near the first of the two openings on the sidewalk, taking up a concept that was developed by Red Bull already in Australia and which should be useful to limit the porpoising phenomenon, since it is not a “miniskirt” otherwise prohibited by the regulation.

Red Bull Racing RB18, detail of the skate under the bottom Photo by: Giorgio Piola

According to the advances filtering from Maranello, Charles Leclerc will switch to engine 2, settling the score with his Spanish teammate forced to use the PU2 at Imola after an alarm that the subsequent checks had turned off, so much so that the engine can be used in free practice in Miami.

The replacement of the 066/7 does not derive from problems or fears of reliability, given that the duration constraints that allow Ferrari to push the 6-cylinder turbo with more thrust mappings have been overcome during the race in the repeated long runs on the test bench. been done to date.

Ferrari F1-75: Leclerc will also mount power unit 2 in Miami Photo by: Uncredited

The achievement of certain duration targets also leads to the introduction of a modification in the hybrid system: the new MGU-K should make its debut in Miami, while the ECU and battery will certainly arrive before the homologation limit set by the FIA ​​for the month of September.

The Scuderia, therefore, comes to Miami with the intention of responding to Red Bull on the field already in Florida, waiting for the most important package of updates to arrive in Barcelona, ​​on which the Gestione Sportiva rely heavily to win the “battle of the developments “that must lead to the conquest of the world championship.