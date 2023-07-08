Yesterday evening the Ferrari technicians had to violate the curfew due to the electrical problem that blocked Charles Leclerc in the pits for the entire FP2 session. The power unit anomaly occurred at the time of ignition, with little reassuring smoke appearing from the rear of the Monegasque’s single-seater due to a problem with a wiring.

“We changed everything possible to try and get back on track – commented Leclerc – but it turned out that the type of intervention required more time than what was available”. The Scuderia’s technicians solved the problem yesterday evening, and Charles won’t need to use new components that could have resulted in a penalty.

The Ferrari SF-23 dismantled yesterday after the electrical problem that prevented Leclerc from lapping in FP2 Photo by: George Piola

“The only problem is the kilometers lost – explained Leclerc – FP2 is the moment in which we prepare for our race, so for me on Sunday there will be fewer references than usual. After FP1 we made some changes to the car which we weren’t able to test though; therefore, we will start from the base we had in the first free practice session, considering that in any case the feeling was quite good”.

Yesterday evening the arrival of rain was taken for granted, but this morning the sun is still shining over the Silverstone circuit and the percentage of rainfall during the qualifying hour dropped to 20%.

However, Leclerc had not expressed fears about the possibility of a wet qualifying session, conditions that saw him in difficulty last week in Spielberg. “In the last few races I struggled when the conditions were humid – confirmed Charles – let’s say mixed. But I’ve worked hard on it, and I’m confident that if they come back it will be better.”

Charles Leclerc smiling with Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone Photo by: Motorsport Images

Leclerc confirmed his optimism in view of qualifying, but doubts still remain about the race pace. “On the fast lap we’re very competitive – he reiterated – but we struggled more on the long runs. The pace that Carlos showed in FP2 is quite representative, and that’s where we have to work. We know the main challenge will be tire degradation, but I’m confident we can do a good job.”