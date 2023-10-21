“From the first lap I felt good in the car.” Charles Leclerc thus began his story of the pole position achieved yesterday in Austin, and considering the little time available in the ‘sprint’ format, having immediately found a good feeling with the car was a notable advantage. If then (as happened yesterday) everything coincides with Red Bull struggling with unexpected problems, a great opportunity takes shape, namely the one seized by Leclerc.

Ferrari arrived in the United States with a defensive attitude. No technical innovations (unlike Mercedes) and a few questions that arose from the analysis of the Lusail weekend. What made the difference was the work carried out on the Maranello simulator, which race after race always found a greater correlation with the track.

Photo by: Mark Sutton Norris, McLaren, Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG: they are the top three in Austin qualifying

Red Bull instead stumbled in the virtual world, just like in Singapore, predicting a surface with fewer dips than what they then found once they got on the track. After free practice in the world champion garage they changed the height of the single-seaters but the results were not as expected.

A month ago on the Suzuka track Verstappen had made a gap in the first sector, flying in the serpentine sequence between turns 2 and 7. Yesterday between turns 3 and 9, another fast sequence with continuous changes of direction, the verdict was very different: The half-second gap given to Leclerc in Japan was reduced to 6 thousandths. On a traditional weekend the Red Bull engineers would have had the opportunity to work on the night between Friday and Saturday to find a better balance, but on sprint weekends this possibility is simply not there.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, with the green helmet, celebrates his 21st pole position

“The first lap in Q3 was definitely better than the second lap – explained Leclerc – I believe that my improvement with the second set of softs was determined by the evolution of the track. I didn’t expect it, but to be honest I stopped making predictions a while ago, simply because this season it’s very difficult for us to predict where we are in terms of performance. But positive surprises are welcome, we adapted well to the bumps and this gives you confidence to push even in the high-speed sections, which are somewhat of our weak point.”

In the third sector, the slowest one, Ferrari confirmed its skills (one thousandth the difference between Leclerc and Verstappen) and in this case Charles made the difference, managing well the feared transition to turn 19.

The update to the floor brought to Japan contributed to giving Leclerc the right feeling with the car again. “It helped me gain a little more confidence and set up the car the way I prefer – confirmed Charles – having a slightly stronger front end, it’s something I like, it makes me feel more comfortable with the car”.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Charles Leclerc with Fred Vasseur: the US weekend couldn’t have started better than with pole

Frederic Vasseur wanted to put the brakes on a bit: “We have to keep our feet on the ground, there’s still a lot of work to do, we’re only just up to Friday.”

In the absence of references on the long runs (the first indications will come today from the sprint race) it is difficult to say too much in view of the 56 laps scheduled for tomorrow.

“Favorites? As always, Red Bull – admitted Leclerc – are strong, we know it, and Max will also leave nothing to chance. To win we will have to deal with him.”