Document 52 arrived on time: Charles Leclerc was penalized five seconds at the conclusion of the Sprint race of the Qatar GP. The Monegasque driver with an undriveable Ferrari ran into a series of infringements in respect of the track limits and it was natural that the college of sports commissioners sanctioned Charles, with the very same provision that also hit Lance Stroll with the Aston Martin.

Leclerc, classified at the checkered flag in sixth place behind teammate Carlos Sainz, slipped out of the points zone so the Scuderia’s balance sheet is even more negative than it seemed at the end of the Sprintace, given that Mercedes put two black arrows ahead of the red ones, regaining six points in the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship.

The measure is triggered as soon as a driver exceeds the track limits four times: Leclerc, struggling with an undriveable car, especially when the soft tires went into crisis, was unable to stay within the limits and paid a fair penalty in just 19 race laps. What will happen tomorrow in a 59-lap GP?