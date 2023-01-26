Ferrari has completed the “training test” with Charles Leclerc at the wheel of the SF21 engaged in Fiorano. The Monegasque completed the work program that had been scheduled for mid-afternoon: the sun, which accompanied the third day of testing on his home track, made Charles’ task easier as he covered 123 laps, equal to 366 km.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

While Robert Shwartzman and Carlos Sainz had to deal with a mostly wet asphalt (the third driver used only wet tires on Tuesday) and the Spaniard was only able to switch to slicks in the second part of the afternoon, Leclerc was able to take advantage of the Demo dry tires for good training in preparation for the 2023 season.

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari team principal at the Fiorano pit wall Photo by: Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur also made an appearance in the Fiorano box today and chatted with the Cavallino riders and men who were operating under the guidance of Matteo Togninalli, head of the track engineers.

Charles too, like Carlos yesterday, entertained himself with the Ferrari fans who crowded around the edges of the Fiorano track, giving away caps and signing autographs, submitting themselves to the shots of the fans.

The Scuderia closes the three days in a positive way which was useful for the drivers to regain confidence with the activity on the track, training on the road and rediscovering the automatisms in managing the functions of the steering wheel-computer.

The wait now moves towards the presentation of the 675 which is set for February 14 in Maranello.