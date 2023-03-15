Charles Leclerc’s start to the uphill world championship. Ferrari has decided to replace the control unit on the Monegasque’s power unit, preferring not to run into trouble in the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​which is why the Prancing Horse driver will have to retreat 10 positions on the Jeddah starting grid.

The Formula 1 technical regulation authorizes the use of two control units a year before going to penalties: the two failures that occurred to Charles in Bahrain have already put him in a position to pay heavily for Sakhir’s problems.

Charles Leclerc in Jeddah will pay a grid penalty for ECU replacement Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

According to what was reconstructed by the Cavallino technicians, it was a wiring that short-circuited the two ECUs: on the first Sunday morning during the usual ignition of the engine that precedes each race, while the second went haywire during the 41st lap of the Debut GP of the 2023 season.

The news was made official by Fred Vasseur on Wednesday morning in a call with the media…

“There were two problems, one on Sunday morning when we switched on the power unit and one in the race – explained the team principal – unfortunately, a problem that had never happened in the past”.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Ferrari

“Now I hope everything is under control. We have done a thorough investigation into the problem and we will pay for the trouble with a penalty in Jeddah”.

It will be up to Carlos Sainz to try to aim high in Arabia: the track seems to adapt better to the characteristics of the SF-23 and the team principal plans to find out what is the actual potential of the red that was lost on an anomalous track like that of Bahrain . The Spaniard did not impress in the opening GP, but it will be up to the Madrid-born to hunt down the Red Bulls, given that Leclerc will have to try to build a comeback from the group.