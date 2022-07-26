Charles Leclerc has an inner strength that is monstrous. On Sunday he made a serious mistake while leading the French GP. He slammed his F1-75 while he could have won the third Grand Prix of the season by shortening the gap from the world leader, Max Verstappen, who, instead, brought his advantage to 63 points.

The Monegasque took full responsibility for the accident on lap 18 at Paul Ricard and did not look for excuses: the Principino is certainly not the type who hides in the face of difficulties and on the umpteenth Sunday of bitter morsels for the Scuderia, he tried to take some pressure off the team by keeping the spotlight on him.

A dejected Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, after crashing at Le Beausset Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

But Charles is a hound who is not willing to let go even if the drivers’ championship seems so much further away. That it is a strange season, where everything goes differently than it could for the Cavallino, even the stones have understood it, but the time has not come for this to raise the white flag, that of surrender.

The Charles Leclerc who attended the French GP debrief on Monday was another person than the one who scourged himself in front of the media on Sunday afternoon. He was the driver convinced that he had the most competitive single-seater in the Circus at the moment and his attention was immediately projected towards the Hungarian GP, ​​the next theater of battle, on a track that, at least on paper, should be clearly favorable to the characteristics of F1-75.

We are at the paradox: the Scuderia has the best car in circulation and continues to fail to reap the results that qualifying and pole positions undoubtedly testify. The red has collected eight starts at the pole out of twelve races: seven Charles and one also Carlos Sainz.

And the Spaniard himself is loaded like a crossbow, because only the penalty remitted at the pit stop for the safe release and a safety car that arrived too soon knocked him out of a podium that on paper might have seemed miraculous.

The new bottom of the Ferrari F1-75 which worked very well at the Paul Ricard Photo by: Giorgio Piola

When Mattia Binotto said that there is a Ferrari that is capable of fighting for all ten races that remain in the world championship, he did not say a swagger, but he photographed a concrete situation, without exaggeration. And this optimism that reigns within the Sports Management was contagious, because only in one night Charles managed to dispose of the burning disappointment of a great opportunity thrown away, and down on Monday he was charged to build with Carlos Sainz a weekend to remember in Budapest.

Ferrari must aim for a double. And the two drivers are perfectly aware that they have a winning car on their hands. They estimate themselves too much to unleash a fratricidal battle in Hungary, aware that the last race before the summer break is essential to keep hopes alive.

Read also:

Even at the Hungaroring it will be as hot as at Castellet and, if the shadow of some reliability problems in the engine does not return, the Scuderia will be able to rely on lower tire wear during the stints. Leclerc, just like Sainz, is perfectly aware of this, because he does well not to cry on himself, preferring to look for the right push to give a more peaceful summer holiday …