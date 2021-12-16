The news became public due to the spread of a tweet from Ferrari: Charles Leclerc tested positive for COVID 19 after the swab he underwent returning to Europe from Abu Dhabi.

The Monegasque, after taking part in the final GP of the 2021 season in Yas Marina on Sunday, drove the Cavallino mule car in the first of two days of testing which were dedicated to the development of 18-inch tires. Charles went through his work schedule regularly, showing no symptoms of the virus.

It was on his return to Europe that the check Leclerc underwent showed the positivity to the coronavirus so, respecting the health protocols prepared by the FIA ​​and Ferrari, he put himself in self-isolation at home.

Charles’s condition is of no concern as he exhibits very mild symptoms. It is striking that the Monegasque is regularly vaccinated and already relapsed from the virus: last year he contracted COVID-19 in January, coming out quickly cured.