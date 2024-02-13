There is an incredible contrast: today is the big day of the launch of the SF-24. At midday the veils will fall from the redhead who has the task of relaunching the dreams of Ferrari fans. Cavallino's seventieth single-seater must put the Scuderia back in the role it deserves in the elite of F1. It is a car that we will also see briefly around Fiorano for the shakedown while waiting for tomorrow's filming day.

It will be a “cold” presentation with a recorded video, without live. A way to keep journalists and television stations away, while what is called “operation relaunch” gets underway. The hiring of Lewis Hamilton was the booster that sparked new enthusiasm around Maranello. It's curious because the Cavallino's detachment from the rest of the world corresponds to the enthusiasm that can be felt inside. Knowing that John Elkann wanted to be present at the stickering of the car with Piero Ferrari brings back “rituals” of the past.

The presence of the president in the assembly department of the machine, with yellow as well as white finishes in the new livery (an acknowledgment to Shell which is the main sponsor?), made it clear that the atmosphere inside GeS is changing. John no longer talks only about WEC, endurance races and Le Mans, but has also placed his attention on F1, raising the internal pressure, while trying to relieve the external pressure.

Ferrari Teaser

Strange signs are coming from Maranello, also that technicians who were reticent to come to the Gestion Sportiva after a close court from Fred Vasseur and his emissaries, have accepted the challenge: in the next few months we will see around twenty new faces arriving in important roles. It is not certain that they have to be figures of the first magnitude, but specialists capable of making a concrete contribution to strengthening those areas that still need reinforcements in Maranello.

Because the SF-24 will represent a step forward, but it will hardly be a world championship red: the “mission” is to win more GPs than the only one won last year from Red Bull in Singapore. It's making life less easy for Max Verstappen, laying the foundations for a Ferrari that can perhaps think big with the arrival of the seven-time world champion.