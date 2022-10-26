On October 26, 1997, the European Grand Prix was held in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, the final race of the Formula 1 World Championship. controversy of Suzuka – disqualification of Villeneuve first sub iudice then confirmed – Michael Schumacher had arrived in Andalusia as leader of the standings with a point ahead of his platinum-plated opponent: he was therefore enough to get in front of the Williams driver to win the title and put an end to a world fast that had lasted for more than 18 years.

In qualifying something incredible happened: the first three of the grid – Villeneuve, Schumacher and Frentzen – obtained, in chronological order and, consequently, in order of classification the same time: 1.21.072. The fourth – Damon Hill – came in at just 58 thousandths. At the start, the Ferrari driver sprinted better than his opponent and maintained the leadership of the race in the early laps, increasing the advantage over the Williams. After the first pit stop Michael managed to get back on track in front of Villeneuve but Frentzen, who had planned a first long stop, acted as a stopper allowing his teammate to get closer.

In the second portion of the race the leitmotiv was the lapping on a track where overtaking has always been difficult but, once the second stop was made, Michael managed to keep the record. Everything seemed to be heading towards a red success but on lap 47 the crime took place. Michael, who wanted to keep the tires for the end, let the Canadian get in waketrusting that, however, he would not be able to overcome it.

Villeneuve understood that this would be the only opportunity and, at the Dry Sack braking, he slipped inside: Michael did not have the clarity at that juncture to think that Villeneuve in all probability would have ended up long outside and so instinctively closed the door coming into contact with the opponent and thus helping the Williams driver to make the curve. It was therefore the German’s F310 that ended its run in the sand in the escape route, thus making the rainbow dreams of the Scuderia.

Villeneuve could even win the race but let himself be overtaken by the two McLarens in the final on the basis of a agreement between the two teams which came to light later. At the end of the race, a media turmoil broke out, mainly orchestrated by the English press which certainly did not like Michael or Ferrari. In the wake of this controversy, the day after the FIA, which on Sunday afternoon had filed the episode as a race accident, stood as a champion of sportsmanship and summoned Michael and the team before the World Council on the following 11 November.

Not one of Shumi’s finest hours. He lost all his points of him for that one. Just sayin 😉 # f1 https://t.co/20HyVqJFhO – Damon Hill (@ HillF1) October 26, 2020

On that occasion, the German champion was deprived of second place in the championship standings for having voluntarily caused the collision but without premeditation while Ferrari was given the points in the Constructors’ classification.