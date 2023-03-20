Ferrari comes out of Jeddah in the role of fourth force. A bitter verdict, which took even the team by surprise, as confirmed by Sainz. “Yes, I’m surprised – admitted Carlos – because after Friday I thought we’d be able to confirm ourselves as second force, but the last race stint with the hard tires confirmed that we have a lot of work to do”.

Jeddah had to confirm how many and which of the problems that emerged in Bahrain were linked to the Sakhir runway, and how many are instead linked to the SF-23 project. The answer was clear.

It is true that Leclerc confirmed a good pace in the first stint of the race (with the soft tyres), but the benefits were also linked to the (correct) choice to start with the softer compound against opponents who started off with the mediums. This gave Leclerc and the men in red a bit of a delusion, but once they switched to hardcore, the problems started. The first was the moment in which the safety car entered the track, or rather two laps after Leclerc’s pit stop, who thus lost two positions being slipped by Hamilton and Russell.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, doubtful about the potential of the SF-23 Photo by: Motorsport Images

But it was above all the pace with the hards that made it clear that there would be nothing to be done against Aston Martin and Mercedes themselves. Frederic Vasseur pointed his finger at the bad performance of the single-seater with the harder compound, emphasizing the goodness of the single-seater seen in qualifying on Saturday.

However, there are two evaluations to be made. The first is that the points for the world rankings, which in the end are what count, are awarded on Sunday, so this is where efforts should be directed. The second is that the pace with the harder compounds is a litmus test of the goodness of a project. Going wrong with the hard tires isn’t the problem in itself, but the effect of a shortage of the single-seater.

Obviously there was no degradation in Jeddah, the asphalt is not that of Bahrain and no one accused of problems, to the point of being able to witness a tight race like we haven’t seen for some time, in which no one had to raise the pace to avoid degradation.

Carlos Sainz precedes Charles Leclerc: the two Ferraris disappointed in Jeddah Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It’s not the Saudi track that says whether the tire management of a single-seater is ideal, but like every track it has its say on the performance front, and here the feedback has been negative. The only indirectly encouraging comment came from Leclerc in commenting on a race strategy that saw him stop his comeback once he got behind Sainz.

“I had a good start and a good first stint in which the management of the Soft tires was excellent – commented Charles – When I switched to the Hards in one lap I arrived less than a second from Carlos, but unfortunately I lost the DRS and from that moment it was no longer possible to take it back because I was losing too much downforce. My race ended there, but I think there was a lot more to the car today.” In the best scenario, Leclerc could have fought for fifth position, which is what the team expected before the start.

In perspective, what emerged from Jeddah draws a problematic scenario. It is mainly to be understood whether the SF-23 concept is able to aspire to a second force role (this is the maximum objective of the season) or whether the critical issues that have emerged between Bahrain and Jeddah are such that they cannot be resolved with the development program.

Seeing the two Ferraris finish the race behind the Mercedes makes you think, given Toto Wolff’s harsh words and his intention to review the project as a whole. Is there really a chance that the potential of SF-23 could somehow be unlocked? Or are more radical interventions needed? Vasseur seems convinced that the single-seater itself can find life, between updates and improvements on the setup front. The French team principal sends a message of confidence, but today, in the light of the results of the first two races of the season, the uncertainties are starting to make their way in great strides.