Ferrari’s balance after returning from Baku is certainly positive: after the Australian zero, the two Prancing Horse drivers have started to move up the standings again, returning the smile to a team that has lived through a few very difficult weeks.

Charles Leclerc, on a track very congenial to him, offered his best repertoire, lining up two pole positions, a second place in the race and the third step of the podium in the Azerbaijan GP.

The new rear suspension cover on the Ferrari SF-23 at the Azerbaijan GP Photo by: George Piola

The Scuderia did not bring any important updates for the fourth round of the season: in addition to the low-load wing with double support pylon, there was only a carbon cover with an extension in the front arm of the upper triangle, to increase the effect anti-squat, while the Maranello factory had worked hard to anticipate new features that, perhaps, won’t even be seen in Miami.

The question that can be asked is: on the city track on the edge of the Caspian Sea was it Charles Leclerc who made the difference, or did the red show a leap in quality compared to the first three races?

Charles tried to challenge the Red Bulls in the Sprint on Saturday and quickly understood that he would not have the pace to contain the unleashed Sergio Perez, while he was able to stem Max Verstappen’s RB19, seriously crippled in the left belly (we are talking about a loss of performance of four tenths per lap) due to the conspicuous gash after a close contact with the Mercedes of George Russell.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the low-downforce wing compared to the previous one Photo by: George Piola

Aware that 17 laps of the Sprint were enough to send the medium train on the red into crisis, Leclerc listened to the indications of the Prancing Horse engineers to set up a race more in defense of Aston Martin and Mercedes than devoted to attacking the Red Bulls, although found himself leading the first GP coins.

And the Monegasque has shown that he knows how to manage the tires perfectly, giving up a little performance to keep the hard tires alive in the final part of the stint, when Fernando Alonso with the “verdona” could become a serious threat, after he had succeeded to surprise Carlos Sainz in the early stages, putting himself in a waiting position in fourth position.

The Alsatian eventually finished less than a second behind the youngster, but it must be said that Charles was aware that there would be no overtaking on the track because the SF-23 will not have the Red Bull DRS, but it can defend itself against Aston Martin.

Only a collapse of the white tire could have upset the cards on the table, but the tightrope walker Leclerc was able to expertly manage the tires, putting the podium in the bank. Someone believes that Fernando has played the chance to collect four third places already during qualifying, due to that mobile wing that did not open due to harmful vortices that appeared only beyond certain load and speed values, while in race would have had the potential to put salt on Ferrari’s tail.

We are not of the same opinion: the SF-23 closed the Baku weekend as second force, ahead of Aston Martin and Mercedes. Of course, the twenty-second gap from Perez, the “king of street circuits” is a lot of stuff, but the fourth place that the Scuderia still occupies in the Constructors’ championship testifies to how the start of the world championship was really bad and only this weekend it has clearly emerged that there is good to be extracted from the red.

Fred Vasseur was right in wanting to trust the group of technicians directed by Enrico Cardile, but it is legitimate to ask whether Ferrari had a perfect weekend in Azerbaijan. Leclerc, definitely. Sainz, certainly not: the Madrid player seemed to be in serious difficulty in the pitfalls of Baku. But not even the team has achieved all its objectives: the Red Army had set out to challenge the Red Bulls, or at least stay very close to them.

Charles’s pole positions had confirmed the hopes, but the race on Saturday quickly extinguished the feeble enthusiasm. After all, with only one session of free practice no one had managed to get an idea of ​​the behavioral effects of the Pirelli compounds.

Ferrari SF-23: tire degradation still too high in Baku Photo by: Ferrari

The SF-23 didn’t have the pace to chase down Perez, but the red wouldn’t even pull off the performance the simulations led to believe. So? The Scuderia has found the best way to put Leclerc at ease with a setup focused on the front, but hasn’t found the right balance yet. It seems that he has exaggerated once again with the camber.

These Pirelli tires require a smaller camber angle than in the past: in Maranello they reduced the value at the beginning of the year, but evidently not enough if they had to deal with a higher degradation than expected.

They will straighten the shot in Miami in the belief that this SF-23, in its still standard version, can give something more, before the much-needed updates arrive. Fred Vasseur has announced the arrival of news in Florida, we will find out the actual extent in a few days. Miami calls…