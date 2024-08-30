Ferrari did not limit itself to bringing the long-awaited new floor to Monza, but tried to adapt the SF-24 to the characteristics of the temple of speed. The update package, therefore, introduces changes that are suitable for finding the balance of the red and to avoid the hopping in the fastest sections, heavily influencing the performance, but they are combined with solutions that should make the SF-24 competitive on the road.

Ferrari SF-24 detail of the new diffuser and beam wing in a single element Photo by: Franco Nugnes

With the new asphalt that was laid in time for the Italian GP, ​​the Brianza track has become a “billiards” track and the kerbs are less pronounced than in the past, so to be fast it will be essential to choose a car with a surface that is as close as possible to the bituminous surface.

Ferrari SF-24 detail of the flow diverters at the entrance of the Venturi channels Photo by: George Piola

The floor has been completely revised starting from the orientation of the flow diverters that divide the Venturi channels with some elements that now have different inclinations. The outermost bargeboard has been revised with a more cambered shape that shows a small curl at the foot in the external view

The work carried out was in-depth because according to the indications released by Ferrari in the FIA ​​document, the non-visible part was revised with a redesigned bottom keel to favor the best expansion of the flow in the rear diffuser with the aim of avoiding the triggering of porpoising.

Ferrari SF-24 detail of the new pavement design of the bottom Photo by: Franco Nugnes

The new floor is also easily recognisable by the new pavement design which features a completely new longitudinal wing: the raised attachment with two lower vortex generators, then follows a visibly cut part to ensure more effective operation in the low pressure area, while the floor in front of the rear wheels has retained the identity of the last races with the slot opened further forward as previously the tie rod was immediately behind the opening.

Ferrari SF-24 detail of the narrow bazooka in the tail in the lower part Photo by: Franco Nugnes

The engine hood was re-profiled with a significant narrowing in the part under the bazooka near the suspension, increasing the air flow towards the beam wing: for Monza the version with a single element and a very short chord was chosen.

We had already described yesterday the minimum load rear wing with a practically flat main profile and a mobile flap with a reduced incidence. To find load in the chicanes on the trailing edge a very small nolder was mounted.

Ferrari SF-24: the new front wing and the sleeker nose Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Obviously, to balance the red on the front, the last two flaps have been redesigned with a particularly short chord and with an incidence that gradually decreases towards the side bulkhead.

The intervention at the front also concerns the nose which has a slightly narrower profile and hollowed out in the lower part with a different arrangement of the camera-car. To complete the picture there is also a thinner support for the rearview mirrors.