Ferrari is making the paddock discuss with the SF-23: the horse’s technicians did not hide the solutions they decided to introduce on the new red already on the first lap on the track held at Fiorano during the presentation which took place on the home track, in a scenario that allowed you to savor a genuine, authentic air.

There wasn’t a livery on display, there wasn’t a rendering maybe disguised with Photoshop to hide those details that you don’t want to show until next week’s collective tests in Bahrain, but the whole car was there. True, very true in all her beauty.

For Prancing Horse fans, sinuous and captivating shapes can become seductive, but fans expect a competitive Ferrari capable of challenging Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s Mercedes. After all, the team principal, Fred Vasseur, was clear right from the first statements: “The Scuderia will aim for the two world titles, because Maranello lacks nothing to be successful”.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the front wing with the five slots that are flow diverters Photo by: Ferrari

And, then, it was the technical aspect that took over: Ferrari didn’t hide, but decided to take to the track without the mask. The front wing, redesigned as the shorter nose, immediately attracted discussions for those five small carbon slots that link the last flap to the third element. Maranello has re-proposed the solution that the FIA ​​had rejected for Mercedes in last year’s Mexican GP.

It was enough to remove a little word from the 2023 technical regulation, “mainly”, to make a concept that the Star wanted to pass off as a series of structural supports, while they had a marked aerodynamic function, perfectly legal.

But the red also exhibited another novelty, a technical first that is destined to make engineers, observers and analysts discuss. David Sanchez, creative Head of Vehicle Concept, has identified areas of the SF-23 where it should be possible to seek performance and the team of aerodynamicists led by Diego Tondi, Head of Aero Development, have invented an S-duct.

Ferrari F2008: here is the first S-duct on the 2008 nose Photo by: George Piola

Not under the nose as we had seen right on the Ferrari in 2008, but on the SF-23 the S-duct ingeniously connects the open vertical slot at the root of the chassis, just below the mouth of the radiators, with a duct that vents the flow from a two-stage periscope blowing on the hollowed out part of the belly.

And immediately the conjectures started to understand what this system could be used for: there are those who spoke of the vertical intake as a tool aimed at cooling the control units and those parts that until last year could find a place in the passenger compartment, while now the cockpit must have been freed of any accessories for good safety reasons.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the bypass duct Photo by: George Piola

Others have interpreted the “periscope” as an additional cooling outlet, given that Ferrari has smaller radiators than those fitted to the F1-75.

In reality, the narrow air vent that can be observed on the sides of the passenger compartment does not directly extract the heat from the bellies: if anything, with the cool flow that arrives from under the vents, it is possible to speed up the suction of the hot air from the gills, allowing better fluid dynamics inside the bellies and, therefore, the slits can be smaller to the advantage of aerodynamic efficiency.

Ferrari SF-23. technical detail of the bypass duct periscope Photo by: Ferrari

And, having discovered how the system was called by the Cavallino technicians, all doubts were dissolved: inside the Racing Department we are talking about “bypass duct”, so from now on we adopt this name identifying an innovative solution which is destined to to talk about in the next few days.

The FIA, for example, has not yet wanted to express an opinion on the idea of ​​Dondi’s staff, because the checks on the legality of the cars are not finished yet and there will be in-depth checks in Bahrain.

Ferrari has certainly informed the International Federation of its intention to introduce the “bypass duct”, complying with a technical regulation which since last year requires compliance with volumes and not measures, so the verification of certain ideas becomes complicated if one does not have a CAD program.

Diego Tondi, Ferrari Chief Aerodynamicist Photo by: Ferrari

In the wind tunnel, Tondi and his staff (there are about twenty of them) must have seen some advantages and judging by the smiles of the drivers, Leclerc and Sainz, after yesterday’s filming day, and from the data collected on the Fiorano track, some confirmations to the numbers seen in the simulation programs.

Will the “bypass duct” be copied by other teams or will it be a red exclusive concept?