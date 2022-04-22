At the end of the free practice session held this morning in Imola there was no story on the predictions in view of the afternoon qualifying, Ferrari was given in pole position by acclamation, there was only the doubt as to who between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz would have hit. the target.

Only Mattia Binotto pulled the brake, waiting (rightly) to see the potential shown by Leclerc and Sainz in free practice also confirmed at the end of the qualifying session. It did not go as the Scuderia and the Ferrari people expected, but it is a balance that can be interpreted in many ways.

First point: it is a lost pole but not a defeat, because in ordinary circumstances (ie without the three red flags seen in the 12 minutes of Q3) the verdict would have most likely been different.

It is a result that must be accepted as a verdict resulting from many circumstances, in which Red Bull and Max Verstappen were able to seize the moment, even managing to conclude the lap that guaranteed them pole a few moments before the second red flag of Q3. . “If it had been exhibited a few seconds earlier – Laurent Mekies promptly pointed out – the pole would have gone to Charles, but it wasn’t like that and Max brought it home”.

In the space of a season he is there, and seeing Charles Leclerc very disappointed at the end of qualifying despite the second position, says a lot about the expectations that were in the box of the Cavallino. The Monegasque had kept a set of new tires for the latest assault on pole, but the latest red flag thwarted his plans, and Leclerc had to settle for second place.

“I made the wrong choice”, commented Charles, but it seems too severe a judgment, because not even the most skilled of strategists would have been able to predict the progress of the qualifications seen today at Imola.

In addition, the F1-75 since the beginning of the season has confirmed that it needs a few more kilometers than Red Bull to reach the tire operating window, and this aspect played a crucial role today. It is not a shortage of the car, but a contraindication of the good tire management that Ferrari has confirmed so far in the three races held.

The bitterness in the afternoon must not make us forget what the Scuderia showed in free practice, a very fast pace that gives the team hope in view of the continuation of the weekend.

However, there is an obstacle to overcome, namely Max Verstappen, very fast on the straight and in general in the first sector of Imola. The environmental conditions that affected the Imola Friday did not allow us to assess how influential the DRS will be on the long straight, a figure that will only emerge during tomorrow’s race and which will be very important for Leclerc and Ferrari.

On the other hand, Carlos Sainz’s considerations on Saturday are very different. Fresh from the mistake in the Melbourne race, the Spaniard was called to a prompt redemption also driven by the fresh renewal of his contract. Instead, a mistake arrived in Q2 that put an end to his qualification, a small mistake that however has a much bigger impact on his weekend’s economy.

Sainz apologized to the team, admitting the mistake: “The track conditions were very difficult, but I made a mistake that will cost me a lot. I wasn’t pushing so hard, the car surprised me in that corner losing grip, but at least, thinking positively, in addition to the Grand Prix I will have the sprint race (Carlos will start from tenth position) to recover ”. “There are circumstances that can happen – commented Mekies – and we imagine how frustrating it can be for him, given the potential shown”.

“The positive thing to take home today is that the car proved to be competitive even in wet conditions and both dedicated compounds – concluded Mekies – until now we had never been able to run in these track conditions. and this confirms that we are on the right path. Tonight we will work to identify the areas in which we can improve because, as always so far, the fight with our main rivals will be on the cents and every factor can make a difference ”.