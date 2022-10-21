One eye is on the present but the gaze is now on the future. The last four rounds of the 2022 championship season for Ferrari are a necessary step to consolidate the second position in the Constructors ‘classification and to allow Charles Leclerc to repel Perez’s assault in the turn for the place of honor in the Drivers’ World Championship. But there is more. With no world championship goals to chase, Ferrari will use these last race weekends to try to solve the problems that hit it during 2022.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“For us the problem in general is on Sunday – explained Leclerc – the work together in the race, and this contains many aspects. Tire management is a weak point, communication, strategy, reliability are aspects that, in order to be a stronger team, we need to optimize in the best possible way. On Saturday we confirmed ourselves as very competitive, but on Sundays sometimes things fell apart. “

“This year we have made a huge step forward compared to previous seasons but lost a lot of opportunities, and in some stages of the season there have been too many mistakes. So it has been an overall frustrating championship, but I’m pretty sure it will help us to improve in the future “.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Leclerc in Austin will bring the sixth thermal unit of the season to the track, with new features aimed at solving the problems that have plagued the V6 from Maranello. However, it is not yet clear whether the Scuderia technicians will only mount the endothermic unit (most likely choice) which would entail five penalty positions on the starting grid, or the entire power unit, and in this case on Sunday Leclerc would start from the back of the grid. .

Much care will be devoted to tire management, a problem that has heavily affected the performance of the two F1-75s in the last six races. Attention is now focused on next season, but work on this front will also be useful in view of the 2023 single-seater.

“In some races we have been very good with tire management – reiterated Leclerc – but above all in specific situations we had problems. In Japan Sunday was affected by cold and rain, and when we are faced with a somewhat unexpected situation, we are probably not as good as Red Bull perhaps is. So this is an aspect we have to work on ”.

The four remaining races for the Scuderia also represent four opportunities to regain that success that has now been missing since the beginning of July, namely the Austrian Grand Prix. For Carlos Sainz, this goal also coincides with his personal desire.

“I don’t think the position in which the season will end is particularly interesting – he explained – I would prefer to win a race before the end of the year giving up an extra position in the general classification. And I think it’s important for us to try to win and get on the podium ”.