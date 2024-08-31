If we take away Lando Norris who did his bit by “trimming”, and that’s a figure of speech, 109 thousandths of a second off Oscar Piastri, the Italian GP qualifying was the one that collected the most cars in a minimal gap: it becomes difficult to talk about who went slow or fast when there are 31 thousandths separating Carlos Sainz, fifth on the grid, from the front row of the second McLaren. The margin is significantly reduced if we consider Charles Leclerc, fourth at the start, but 25 thousandths behind the Australian’s MCL38.

If we have to risk an analysis starting from the track position, a word in vogue in today’s F1, we should talk about a disappointing Ferrari in front of its crowd eager to party, but fortunately it is in the temple of speed, where overtaking is not impossible and, then, it is possible to venture into evaluations taking into account the gaps. The macro-data is that there are six cars enclosed in 186 thousandths, while in Canada, a statistically significant precedent, the first six cars were compressed in just 228 thousandths.

Ferrari SF-24: here is the new anti-porpoising fund that debuted in Monza Photo by: George Piola

A week ago in Zandvoort Ferrari was sixth in qualifying with Charles Leclerc 909 thousandths behind. And in this case it is good to change the unit of measurement because the margin was almost a second, with Carlos Sainz out of Q3 even further away. In a week the Scuderia has made a great leap in quality in the lap, which tomorrow will have to be confirmed in the race.

The Prancing Horse technicians brought a significant package of updates that worked this time: the anti-porpoising surface gave comforting results, reducing an endemic phenomenon that has affected the red car since the Spanish GP when an SF-24 capable of generating more downforce, but which was also sensitive to bumping, debuted.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

In addition to the floor, the aerodynamicists have brought a very low configuration of the red, aimed at seeking the highest top speeds among the cars of the top teams. Ferrari allows itself an advantage of 4 km/h at the Prima Variante, 6 km/h at the Roggia and 5 km/h in Parabolica on the super McLaren of Lando Norris. In short, the SF-24 has the potential to attempt overtaking in the race, trusting in the low wear of the tyres. The graining that emerged on Friday during the long run has greatly attenuated with an asphalt that was improving grip.

Leclerc and Sainz have a car that can be very fast, but which is decidedly more nervous in the Variants. The negative effect should have been seen in particular with the red car in the dry lap configuration, while with a full tank of fuel the music should change.

Not only that, but Monza is a track that requires a one-stop strategy, because the speed difference between those who travel along the straight at very high speeds and those who travel down the pit lane at 80 km/h is very large. To avoid a race with two pit stops, it is easy to predict a very tactical start to the race, not very in tune with the logic of the temple of speed.

Once again, the start could shape the race: it is imperative to overtake Russell’s Mercedes towards the first Variante and then think that Leclerc can stay in the DRS zone with the McLarens to exploit the speed on the straights.

Fred Vasseur predicts a Ferrari in contention for victory, while Charles Leclerc is more measured after having tasted the innate understeer. The SF-24 had taken a step back in the last races, slipping to third or fourth force. In front of the home crowd there is the desire to make a turnaround. McLaren objectively seems a little better, but the game with Mercedes and Red Bull is wide open. And then among the fans of the Prancing Horse there is always the hope that the Woking team will still make some youthful mistakes. Monza could shake up the world rankings and the hierarchies we are used to…