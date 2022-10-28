The Mexican GP for the past five years has been a hunting ground for Red Bull and Mercedes. The world champion team has won three times (in 2017, 18 and 21), the Star two (2016 and 19) considering that in 2020 there was no COVID race, while Ferrari was… watching.

That of the Rodriguez brothers is a strange track because it has a characteristic that is not found in any other track in the F1 world championship: it runs at over 2,200 meters above sea level and the air is very thin, so the teams are obliged to resort to specific configurations to penalize their cars less in terms of performance, but also to ensure reliability.

On the thousand horsepower of the power units you can get to lose up to 120 horsepower, while if you evaluate 100 the aerodynamic efficiency of an F1 at sea level, it drops to just over 70 in altitude. It is clear that actions must be taken to make the most of the potential available.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Over time, Red Bull has benefited from a single-seater that was the opposite of the RB18 devoted to maximum aerodynamic efficiency: Adrian Newey’s previous cars were very fast in corners, thanks to the use of the Rake set-up, and were less brilliant on the straights, where it was the Mercedes that unleashed the peaks of maximum speed at speed trap, but they had much more downforce thanks to the more efficient car body.

Not only that, but the Honda turbo, with a larger compressor than the competition, had allowed to limit the loss of power, having a more prompt response of the supercharging system thanks to the greater compressed air.

With the advent of ground-effect single-seaters, the values ​​have definitely changed: Red Bull has become the emblem of the efficient machine that allows itself to race with decidedly less loaded wings and shows speeds unattainable for anyone else at the bottom of the straight. Will he be able to adequately load the RB18 in Mexico to express the necessary downforce to be dominant also in this appointment?

The question is interesting, because this time it is Ferrari and Mercedes who are more comfortable in the slow and could take advantage of the characteristics of the F1-75 and the W13 to find a day of glory in Mexico.

The simulations of the Prancing Horse, in fact, have given positive indications and, perhaps in different conditions of use than usual, Ferrari may not be the only one to suffer tire degradation due to the now habitual overheating during the race runs which are instead well covered. during the flying lap in qualifying.

Ferrari F1-75, detail of the 066/7 engine Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At the level of exploitation of the turbo, Honda retains the most suitable solution for thin air, while Ferrari this year approved a slightly smaller turbocharging system, aimed at reaching an engine speed of only 100,000 rpm, without reaching the limit granted by the regulation (125,000 rpm) to aim for a shorter delay in response time and ensure that acceleration out of corners that is enhanced by excellent traction.

In Mexico, load recovery should have a greater value than loss of power: if the Cavallino technicians find a good setup compromise, it might not seem like a blasphemy to hope for the redhead missing from the distant Austrian GP to return to success.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mercedes also has some hopes, after making a good impression in Austin: the W13, being a car that Toto Wolff called equipped with a parachute due to the drag it generates, for once in a while it could benefit from what is a defect, making it more attractive to the Central American circuit. Brackley’s team will also benefit from the new revised and corrected front wing after the Austin rejection…