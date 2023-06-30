The confirmation is, of course, Max Verstappen. However, the world championship leader’s sixth pole of the season came at the end of a different afternoon than expected. In free practice Verstappen allowed himself the luxury of putting two and a half tenths between himself and the first of his pursuers (Carlos Sainz) and all without mounting soft tyres.

A test of strength that predicted the usual scenario, i.e. a solitary ride without worries to ensure yet another pole position. In the end, pole actually arrived, but Max had to give everything (which he doesn’t mind at all) managing to prevail over Leclerc by just 48 thousandths.

Compared to the morning, the temperatures on the Red Bull Ring dropped, and the RB19s seemed less brilliant with the asphalt dropping from 50 to 38 degrees. But there is also another aspect, which emerged after qualifying. In FP1, Verstappen allowed himself a few laps in the final stages with more power, precisely to compensate for the less grip guaranteed by the medium tires compared to the softs. He’s still on pole, but the two Ferraris were protagonists, managing to sting the number 1 Red Bull more consistently than expected.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, celebrates pole position. Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the Scuderia’s box they believed it in the end. After starting Q1 with a gap in the first sector, Leclerc put everything into focus in time to fight for pole, and for a moment he too believed it.

In the last lap Charles accused a delay from Verstappen in the first sector of 36 thousandths, but in the second sector he printed a very fast time trial (remained the best ever) and slipped by 10 thousandths of a second before the last stretch. Here Max took a not so calculated risk, going to challenge the enemy of the day (the penalty for track limit) and managing to hit the target. “I left very little margin – commented Verstappen – but the lap went well in the end”.

Charles Leclerc of. new smiling – the Ferrari SF-23 now seems to work See also Ricardo Cadena's emotional farewell message to Chivas Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The disappointment in the Ferrari garage lasted a few moments, then logic prevailed, that is the satisfaction for an overall positive result which lays a good foundation in view of the 71 laps scheduled for Sunday.

Visually, the most satisfied was Leclerc, who found himself behind Sainz in both Q1 and Q2 and then placed his paw at the moment when it needed to be done. In the second round, Charles decided not to use a second set of softs, and this will guarantee him the possibility of having a new train in tomorrow’s Q3, a luxury that Sainz (along with Alonso and Hamilton) cannot afford.

“The most important thing is to see that we improve”, commented Leclerc, then referring to the outcome of the tender for a more complete judgment on the goodness of the revised SF-21. The exam, the real one, will be on long runs.

One of the cases of the day was once again Sergio Perez, sensationally out of Q3 for the fourth consecutive time. Today he was condemned by the track limit trap on the last lap of Q2, when the alarm had already sounded. It wasn’t realistically necessary to take any risks as he had already had two times cancelled, but the Mexican ran into the mistake a third time. “He could have been four tenths slower and would have gone through anyway – commented Horner after qualifying – it’s frustrating to know that he could have been up front and instead will start fifteenth”.

There is a Perez case, it’s clear by now, if it doesn’t appear in the dimension it deserves, it’s only because there are other reasons to celebrate at Red Bull.