The Ferrari you don’t expect. Ferrari pride emerged in Abu Dhabi after somewhat botched free practice in which the actual potential of the F1-75 did not emerge. The red is no longer the reference single-seater of the Circus as it was at the beginning of the championship, but although the Scuderia is the one among the top teams that closed the development of the car first, the gap that is paid to the competition is not as abysmal as it was felt like Mexico.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start from the second row tomorrow: Max Verstappen seems uncatchable and if he manages to start from the front he will watch everyone in the mirrors, while Sergio Perez is only 0.040 ahead of the Monegasque, a sign that the game for second place in the drivers’ championship is open , very open…

Leclerc congratulates poleman Verstappen after qualifying in Abu Dhabi Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The first fact that emerges from Saturday in Yas Marina is that the Scuderia is a solid team: the disturbances over the Binotto affair have not affected the team which has kept the rudder to starboard. The car that took to the track in free practice was certainly not the most competitive: too much aerodynamic load in the rear wing and little performance in the race pace on Friday, so much so that Red Bull and Mercedes seemed to have more.

It’s not the first time in this second part of the season that the red has struggled to approach the track, but in the night between Friday and Saturday there was painstaking work that led the F1-75 to overturn the setup: in free practice FP3 saw a much more convincing long run with both riders, a sign that they were aiming for the result in the race, ignoring the flying lap.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Gareth Hartford / Motorsport Images

In Maranello, the possibility of using a more extreme engine map in qualifying was kept in the bag, squeezing the cavalry that the 066/7 is able to bring out, but which is too often held in check fearing reliability and possible breakages.

In Abu Dhabi we saw a Ferrari that with the wing in Canada/Silverstone configuration did not disfigure at all with the Red Bull RB18: the gap dropped to a couple of kilometers per hour in the two long straights, even with the DRS open.

The Scuderia therefore decided to go on the attack both to defend second place in the Constructors’ category from Mercedes and to bring Leclerc ahead of Perez for the role of vice-world champion.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The feeling is that Ferrari is playing the game by aiming for a two-stop race in which the drivers will have to worry little about safeguarding the tires if they manage to get them into the right operating window, as happened on Saturday morning with temperatures around ten degrees higher to those that will be seen during the GP.

If the F1-75 confirms the pace we saw in the long run in the race, it can aspire to the two objectives in its sights. Charles Leclerc was able to squeeze the red: although he experienced a greater deterioration of the rubber than the Red Bulls, the Monegasque was the fastest in the last sector, putting his driving and control skills into it.

Charles attributed to himself a couple of drools in turns 6 and 7 which were caused by the desire to force the brakes, after covering an initial stretch of track which was perfectly comparable to that of poleman Verstappen, but today his car is not the RB18.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, during a pit stop Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz gave his best in the first run of Q3 and then he was able to take away just a few thousandths to improve his performance, but having two reds on the second row is a guarantee that Ferrari has the potential to end the season with a result that restores enthusiasm and motivation to a group that has to face a long winter with the aim of reopening a world challenge with Red Bull and Mercedes…