The new Ferrari is taking shape. If Enrico Cardile will soon be officially appointed technical director of the Cavallino and Laurent Mekies will leave the Scuderia to begin the gardening that will lead him to take over the reins of AlphaTauri in the role of team principal at the end of the year, Fred Vasseur has not managed to keep the name of Loic Serra a secret, that is to say the top technician he had let it be revealed that he had hired, but who would only arrive in Maranello to work on the 2025 red.

A negotiation that the Scuderia does not comment on, because the match has not yet been completed in detail, but it would be part of the robust campaign to strengthen the ranks that Ferrari is carrying out and which will involve various teams, including Red Bull and Mercedes.

The Formu1a.uno colleagues were the quickest in putting together the puzzle of information concerning the French engineer who is Performance Director at Mercedes. It’s not a famous name, but it’s a heavy name. He is one of those figures that top teams tend to hide to prevent them from attracting the attention of competitors, but who are considered key figures within the team.

Loic Serra, we understand that he is still regularly in his position in Brackley, however proud of the interest of Ferrari which would have offered him a leading role alongside Enrico Cardile.

The 51-year-old French engineer could be a key figure in the Maranello team because Loic boasts great experience in the iteration between the chassis and the aerodynamics of a single-seater with tyres, one of the great Achilles heels of the Prancing Horse.

Serra, in fact, after graduating in mechanical engineering from Arts et Métiers ParisTech studying first in Aix-en-Provence and then in Paris, gained his first experiences at Michelin in the R&D area of ​​Clermond Ferrand where he acquired a profound knowledge of vehicle dynamics.

Then, after leaving the French company in 2006, the experience in BMW-Sauber in Formula 1 arrived, where he took care of the suspensions, until the call from Mercedes in 2010, experiencing the long epic successes of Toto Wolff’s team from the beginning of the hybrid era. Evidently we will have to wait for the negotiation to turn into a press release, but if the goal is 2025 there is time…