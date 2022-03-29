Ferrari looks ahead with confidence: the Scuderia leads the Drivers’ World Championship with Charles Leclerc with 12 points clear of team mate Carlos Sainz and 20 over Max Verstappen, while in the Constructors the Maranello team dominates with 78 points, 40 more of Mercedes and 41 of Red Bull.

The F1-75 is a single-seater that did not show serious defects in the first two GPs and should therefore remain competitive also in Australia, waiting for the Circus to make its debut in Europe in Imola with the Emilia Romagna GP, when the teams will begin to bring the first important development packages, taking into account the constraints dictated by the Budget Cap.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“Melbourne is still a different track from the last two – explained Binotto -. It’s a track that has been changed since the last time we went to Australia, so it will be a bit of a novelty for everyone. We are confident because we have seen that our car in Barcelona, ​​Bahrain and Jeddah has adapted well, so we hope to be competitive once again ”.

Ferrari was born well, but history has taught us that the Maranello team has been lost in recent years due to the inability to keep up with its rivals. Just look at what happened in 2017 and 2018 when the redhead was in the running for the title …

“Well, this is a team that has consolidated and grown in experience. In 2017 I had just been promoted to technical director – continues Binotto – and like me other young guys had been promoted to new roles “.

“These engineers have cut their teeth and I believe that as a team as a whole we have grown not only as people, but also in our design and development tools. I think about the simulator and the wind tunnel and the CFD simulation part and so on. We are now better equipped than in the past ”.

Ferrari F1-75: comparison between the two rear wings Photo by: Uncredited

So, is the Racing Department ready to hold up the world championship challenge with Red Bull and, possibly, with Mercedes to the end?

“The F1-75 is a demonstration of this because it is the fruit of the people who work there and the tools they use. Compared to previous seasons, we are more ready to do a better job. Then, of course, there is the Budget Cap which was not there before and on which we will have to be careful “.

Binotto’s working group hasn’t changed, the people are the same people who flopped the disastrous SF1000, but it must be admitted that in between there was that unfortunate “secret agreement” with the FIA ​​that had clipped Ferrari’s wings. .

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Enrico Cardile and David Sanchez for the chassis part and Enrico Gualtieri and Wolf Zimmerman for the engine part had the time to study the F1-75 interpreting the rules of the ground-effect single-seaters in the most appropriate way. The red shows no major defects and can delay the introduction of developments that are ready, because the car still has potential to express in the knowledge of its qualities.

Ferrari F1-75, detail of the hollowed sides Photo by: Erik Junius

The hollowed bellies allow to compensate with the load generated by the upper part of the sides the need to keep the F1-75 slightly higher from the ground than Red Bull to avoid the porpoising phenomenon that certainly affected Ferrari less than many other teams.

But the red thus manages to have a more balanced behavior that allows a good exploitation of the Pirelli lowered tires which will play a decisive role when the real heat will affect the next rounds of the world championship.