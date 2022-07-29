The clues that emerged on Friday in Budapest strengthen the possibility of witnessing a Ferrari double win on Hungarian soil on Sunday, a goal declared on the eve by Mattia Binotto and the entire Cavallino environment. Red Bull is not far off, but as expected it pays for the lack of load in the long succession of corners of the Hungaroring, so much so as to leave the second place of the day to a surprising Lando Norris. After the convincing progress made in France, McLaren is increasingly a distant relative of the car that up to two races ago was struggling in the intermediate positions of the center-group. Today’s performance certainly does not undermine the awareness that the detachment of the MCL36 from the F1-75 and RB18 will grow over the weekend, but it certainly undermines Mercedes’ third force role on the asphalt in Budapest.

The car from Maranello immediately appeared fast and at ease at the Hungaroring, a verdict never taken for granted but which is undoubtedly not surprising. On the Budapest plant all the qualities of the Red stand out in the best possible way, summarized in the abundance of load in the medium-high distance folds and in the excellent traction coming out of the hairpin bends of the third sector. Regardless of the characteristics of the track, however, the F1-75 is currently the most competitive single-seater of the lot, for which expressing one’s potential and realizing the speed superiority on the flying lap is not particularly complicated, as indeed it is not. not even been in the last few appointments. The critical issues for the Maranello team instead relate to the difficulties of realization in the race, which will be the real test for Ferrari in Hungary. However, even before the Grand Prix it remains the unknown rain for qualifying, which could undermine the current performance superiority of the F1-75. Even more than in terms of balance and downforce, the shortcoming of the Rossa in the wet remains the slow warming of the tiresafter which the Prancing Horse car can easily aspire to the front row regardless of the conditions.

Red Bull would seem to be in slight trouble compared to its direct rival, although as a hierarchy it should return without too many problems to being the second force, at least with Verstappen, while the scenario of a McLaren able to annoy the RB18 appears unrealistic. Unlike Ferrari, in the home of Milton Keynes the hope is that the rain will shuffle the cards on the table in qualifying, aiming to take advantage of every opportunity to start Sunday in front of the Reds and from there manage the race on a track where overtaking, although no longer prohibitive as in the past, certainly does not remain easy. However, some doubts remain as to how a car relatively lacking in aerodynamic load can not go into crisis with the tire management in the race on a track which, if the risk of rain materializes, will go back to the state of green, losing the residual tires in the trajectory.

The real surprise of Budapest is to find again McLaren in the very first positions, while maintaining the awareness that it is still a Friday and that the performance could be the result of a more aggressive engine mapping. However, it is indicative to see how Lando Norris is followed at close range by his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, thus suggesting that this is not an isolated performance by the driver, but rather a an average competitiveness of the car package between the corners of the Hungaroring. The substantial package of updates introduced in France allowed the MCL36 to take an important step forward, consolidated by the new loudspeaker brought to Hungary characterized by a complex and peculiar geometry. In the pit lane of the Hungarian track, however, there is no lack of other solutions that are the result of a shrewd interpretation of the regulation, such as the rear wing developed by Aston Martin. Even more than in the performance gains, the importance of such novelties lies in the originality of the technical department and in its interpretative abilityessential skills to be able to hope for a brighter future.

Similarly, the new one was seen in Budapest Haasrenewed especially in the bottom and in the diffuser, but whose sides give further luster to Ferrari’s design choices at the beginning of the year. The convergence of philosophy between the two cars was not taken for granted, as although no secret of the technical collaboration between the two teams was ever made, it would have made little sense to undertake a development path that was consciously unprofitable. The updates at Haas have been pondered for a long time and if in the end the F1-75 setting was preferred to a conversion to the Red Bull architecture, then it means that the decision rests on solid foundations, as well as on the possibility of doing leverages on the aerodynamic interaction with the suspension mechanics shared with Maranello. Since the beginning of the season, the Red Bull road with its sides sloping to the rear has been embraced by six teams, which at the moment is contrasted by the Ferrari-Haas duo with an opposite approach. An opposition whose long-term resolution cannot be determined solely by the immediate return of the individual solutions, but also by the intrinsic development potential of the two philosophies.