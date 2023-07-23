This was not what Ferrari hoped to achieve on the friendly corners of the Hungaroring. Carlos Sainz out of Q3, Charles Leclerc sixth (behind Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo) is a very disappointing verdict that greatly reduces expectations on the eve, when inside the Scuderia garage it was thought they could fight for pole position.

The SF23, a single-seater that Maranello will want to quickly forget, in the first part of the season had at least been able to give a few smiles on Saturday evening, instead in the sunset of Budapest Ferrari is behind a Red Bull (and so far it is), a Mercedes, two McLarens and an Alfa Romeo.

“Our performance today has nothing to do with the new format,” Frederic Vasseur made it clear, but the reasons behind a very difficult Saturday must still be found in tire management.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Suboptimal tire management is always an effect rather than a cause, and here we return to the technical aspects. Nor can one think that a Formula 1 single-seater should only go fast in the absence of wind and with asphalt temperatures of thirty degrees, because in the best of hypotheses a similar scenario will materialize a couple of times a year.

“We struggled to get a clear picture of the situation before the session and I’m not satisfied because I think we didn’t do a good job in terms of tire management,” admitted Vasseur.

“I don’t think the single-seater isn’t faster on a flying lap – explained Leclerc – but it’s still too high and every time there’s a little more wind, today like at Silverstone, we suffer a lot. Every time we find ourselves in these conditions we struggle more than the others”.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

At the end of qualifying, the Scuderia team principal appeared less confident than usual, and this is because tomorrow’s race does not bode well. The asphalt should reach fifty degrees, the wind in Budapest never completely disappears, and the layout of the Hungaroring is not known for favoring comebacks if the gap to those you want to overtake is not at least one second per lap, a scenario that seems difficult to hypothesize.

“The track conditions tomorrow will be completely different compared to Friday – confirmed Vasseur – which means that we will all go into the race a bit blind, given that we did a limited number of kilometers with fuel on board this morning. Tomorrow the first laps will be crucial because overtaking is very difficult here. As we have seen in Formula 2 and Formula 3, long trains of cars can be created and the DRS further complicates the situation. It will be an interesting challenge for which we will have a lot of work to do tonight ”.

There will be the opportunity to work on strategies, on the compounds to be used in a race that promises to be (at least) a two-stop race. But the setup is the same, and there is no room for intervention. “We see surprises every weekend – confessed Leclerc – I didn’t expect to start behind an Alfa Romeo and I have no idea what their pace will be in the race. In the end, one thing is certain is that tire management will be everything, if we do well then we can expect a good race, but if we have to fight on that front then we will spend time looking in our mirrors.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

In the other half of the garage, Saturday was even worse. For Sainz, the biggest problem was managing the medium compound, which was mandatory in Q2, which penalized him especially in the first sector. “I didn’t feel at my best with that compound all weekend – explained Carlos – every time I used it for some reason I was unable to have a good performance in T1, I had the sensation that the compound was harder than the hard, so I knew that Q2 would be the most difficult session for me and in fact after a good Q1 I found myself sliding and I wasn’t able to put together a good lap”. For Sainz tomorrow, a race that is anything but simple is expected: “It won’t be easy with the traffic and the high tire wear”.