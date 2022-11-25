Ferrari is a bunker: no comment on the press previews of Corriere della Sera which today in the online version spoke of the resignation of Mattia Binotto from the role of team principal of the Scuderia.

A press release was expected in the afternoon defining the departure of the engineer from Reggio Emilia from the top management of the Sport Management after 28 years spent in Maranello and, however, once again silence prevailed.

A drift is created within the team that is building the first 675, the design code for next year’s single-seater. The machine is in an advanced stage of construction under the guidance of the project coordinator, Enrico Cardile, even if the last choices were always in the hands of Mattia Binotto who has never given up control of the technical area, despite having assumed the political role of team principal. It is no coincidence that we are starting to talk again about a return to the Cavallino of Simone Resta from Haas.

Mattia Binotto and John Elkann: the relationship between the two has been long gone Photo by: Ferrari

There are no second thoughts, by now the fiduciary relationship with John Elkann and it seems also with the CEO, Benedetto Vigna, has broken down so it is only a matter of time. The managing director spoke on a TV broadcast by Class CNBC, a broadcaster that deals with economic issues, claiming that he “…is not satisfied with second place in F1 because second place is the first of the losers. We made progress, so I’m happy with the progress we made, but I’m not happy with second place. I think the team has what it takes to improve over time.”

The feeling is that Ferrari has not arrived ready to change the helm and there are still some steps that need to be discussed and clarified…