Eight races, eight podiums and six victories. If there is one aspect that the 2023 world championship has demonstrated on several occasions, it is that one of the few certainties of this championship lies in the pair of aces formed by Red Bull and Max Verstappen, capable of imposing their seal even on Canadian soil.

However, behind the Dutchman, the values ​​in the field continue to vary from race to race, from track to track, especially in the fight for the podium. The teams arrived in Montreal with different expectations: Mercedes wanted to reconfirm themselves after the double podium in Spain, Ferrari was looking for answers on the new update package, while the goal at Aston Martin was to recover after a shady weekend.

On a track on paper much more suited to the characteristics of the SF-23 than Montmelò was, the first day of testing seemed to have provided positive indications for the Prancing Horse team, agile on the curbs, quick on race pace and quick on the dry ride. Compared to the Spanish fiasco, undoubtedly one of the most difficult moments of the season, two intense weeks of work behind the scenes and a friendly track helped to enhance the strengths of the Italian car, bringing it back into play for a prestigious result .

Without making any secret of it, it is safe to suggest that the Montreal layout has highlighted some positive characteristics of the SF-23. Going back two weeks ago, it was Carlos Sainz himself who suggested how the new update package was aimed specifically at improving performance in slow corners by providing a wider operating window.

In this case, the road traveled from Melbourne onwards in terms of set-up played in its favour, with a softer set-up that allowed it to do well in the slower corners as well as on the curbs, also because those of the Canadian track in some points are significantly higher than those found on other slopes. On the one hand there are teams like Red Bull that have taken longer to find their way, while on the other there are those who have managed to adapt quickly, like Ferrari. Furthermore, the good efficiency qualities and a more relaxed aerodynamic configuration of its direct rivals, especially Aston Martin, made it possible to maintain a good advantage on the straights.

A trust betrayed by the arrival of the rain on Saturday, which then led to a disappointing qualifying which turned into a tenth and eleventh place on the starting grid. At that point all the ambitions born on Friday collapsed, because recovering and fighting for the podium would have been anything but simple.

While it is true that historically Montreal is one of those tracks that offers multiple overtaking opportunities, the risk was that a little train would be created favored by the presence of the DRS, as actually occurred. Starting in traffic, the goal was to plan the strategy thinking of being able to run in open air and express the real pace of the car rather than that imposed by the rivals. This is why from the outset, as can also be seen from the team radios, both Prancing Horse riders were on “Plan B”, or the single stop strategy.

The interesting aspect is that, on paper, the other drivers who had opted for this strategy, such as Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, had done so by choosing the hard, while Ferrari lined up on the starting grid aiming for the average. A decision probably designed to offer some flexibility between the possibility of varying the race and going to two stops in the event of a Safety Car or extending the stint to follow Plan B.

A choice that took shape precisely when the safety car entered after George Russell’s accident, prompting the teams to make a decision. Although Ferrari had considered the idea of ​​following an opposite tactic to that of Norris, thinking of a pit stop in case the Briton didn’t stop, the Cavallino then remained on the pre-established plan, definitively aiming to make just one stop.

Being able to express their pace in clean air, the standard bearers of the Reds were able to quickly build a significant advantage over the riders behind them, not only those in the center of the group, but also over a Sergio Perez who was never really on the ball all weekend. For example, in about 25 laps Leclerc, closely followed by Sainz, was able to widen the gap on Esteban Ocon’s Alpine to about 16 seconds, almost enough delta to secure the pit stop window and exit anyway. in front of. Looking also at the confrontation with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who were facing the duo in Red, despite the difference in tire life, the Monegasque kept the gap from the Spaniard of Aston Martin under five seconds for a long time , decreasing only in the final part.

The last stint was also significant, of similar length between the three protagonists of the confrontation. Leclerc and Alonso, both on the hard, rode a similar pace, while initially Hamilton was able to take advantage of the goodness of the medium to impose a significant pace, raising his times towards the end when the positions virtually crystallized.

Undoubtedly, the (non) problem with the fuel system on the number 14 AMR23 did not allow us to keep the pace constant in certain phases, above all because the lift and coast did not help to keep the tires in the correct operating window, but the team has minimized on the chronometric impact quantifying it in about one tenth per passage.

Realistically, if Ferrari had started from the first two rows as expected after Friday, the podium would not have been a mirage, but a concrete and within reach goal. Perhaps several scenarios would have changed and the single stop option would not have been as viable, shifting attention to the possibility of attempting (or covering) an undercut.

There are two significant aspects of the weekend: the first is that, despite being on a friendly track, the package actually showed good potential in the race as well, confirming the strengths of this car. The second concerns the fact that tire performance exactly followed the forecasts of the strategists: this is perhaps the most important element, not only because it had failed in other appointments, but also because it allows you to plan the race with greater confidence.

Apart from all the elements that played in favor of the SF-23, such as the cooler temperatures compared to the first day, a low-abrasive asphalt, many slow corners and a rather limited tire degradation, as also confirmed by the Albon who was able to push without worrying about consumption, on this occasion there was a correlation between pre-race expectations and what we actually saw on the track.

Ferrari had planned to lengthen the first stint by identifying the best tire of the weekend, the medium-duration one that lasted almost forty laps, which moreover made it possible to use the hard as little as possible, a compound that did not provide very great references highlighting a warm-up problem -up and temperature management.

Encouraging signs, even if suggesting that Ferrari passed the maturity test in Canada after being sent back to Spain is hasty, because the various elements in favor cannot be excluded from the equation. In Formula 1 there is no magic wand that can solve problems in a few days. Waiting on the path of the Red to get to the diploma there are two other significant trials, Austria and Great Britain, where some technical innovations will also arrive. It will be a double round in which the Cavallino will have to deal with the car’s most well-known weaknesses, such as tire management both in long medium-fast corners and in high temperatures.