Red Bull demonstrated at Imola, by winning a double in the GP of Emilia Romagna, that the RB18 has made a significant step forward in competitiveness. And Ferrari understood that it must take the field in the battle of developments, although the Prancing Horse team paid for a slightly over-charged aerodynamic configuration that made it pay for a gap in top speed.

The Maranello team in the first four GPs focused on understanding the car to challenge Adrian Newey’s car who, in the meantime, continually brought updates to the track that gave Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez a more reliable and efficient vehicle.

The advantage, therefore, that the F1-75 enjoyed in the first races has at least diminished and the Gestione Sportiva are aware that the time has come to react. Mattia Binotto, buttoned Ferrari team principal, immediately after the defeat to Enzo and Dino Ferrari, spoke only of an adaptation of the red to the Miami circuit with a more exhausted rear wing.

The long straights of the American circuit at their debut will force the teams to line up with a more efficient aerodynamic guise, in search of the maximum speed in the straight of a couple of kilometers that characterizes Miami.

“Since Miami is a higher speed circuit than any we’ve seen so far, we will bring a rear wing designed for tracks that require efficiency. We know that Red Bull will also have a good low / medium aerodynamic package and, therefore, will be competitive. We will fight on a new track where it will be nice to compete “.

But the most important news that emerges in these days from the Sports Management is the power unit 066/7 has reached the targets of maximum reliability, completing the seventh long run on the test bench without accusing serious reliability problems.

A sign that in the United States Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will have the full power that the unit designed by Wolf Zimmermann is able to express. If we add to all this that the new hybrid (MGU-K, battery and control unit) should also debut, it is easy to understand that Enrico Gualtieri’s men will aim to consolidate motoring supremacy.

And we would like to confirm that Carlos Sainz’s engine 1, replaced as a precaution at Imola when it was already mounted in the car, will be used again in Miami in free practice, becoming the rotation unit.

In Maranello, after the setback on their home track, they have every intention of giving another positive sign to the 2022 season to cancel Imola as quickly as possible …

In the following Spanish GP, the debut of the new aerodynamic package is expected thanks to which a first intervention should be seen to neutralize the porpoising, the annoying hopping on the straight that forces the technicians to increase the height from the ground, losing aerodynamic load and, therefore , valuable benefits.