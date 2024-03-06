Ferrari seeks redemption in Saudi Arabia. The Maranello team showed itself in Bahrain as the second force in this start to the F1 world championship, but Fred Vasseur's ambition was to fight for second place behind Max Verstappen.

The brake problem, which has heavily affected Charles Leclerc since the start of the GP, however, forced the Scuderia to fall back on a third step of the podium for Carlos Sainz which, perhaps, does not do justice to the potential of the SF-24 which appeared less convincing compared to expectations…

“The first race of the season confirmed to us that we have worked in the right direction during the winter – explained Fred Vasseur, Ferrari team principal -, in Sakhir we saw that in qualifying the values ​​are very close, while the gap from Max Verstappen in the race it is still relevant. However, it is important that we managed to reduce it compared to last year, and this represents a good starting point.”

Charles Leclerc with Matteo Togninalli, chief of Ferrari's track engineers Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A week later, Ferrari returns to the track for the second round of the season with renewed ambitions, also because the Jeddah track has completely different characteristics from Sakhir and, indeed, should enhance some of the red's qualities…

“In Jeddah we are expected by a completely different test bed and we want to verify that what good the SF-24 has shown in these first weeks is also confirmed on such a different track. The track is characterized by very smooth asphalt, to the point that tire degradation should be negligible, and for the first time we will find high-speed corners that will highlight the load and aerodynamic efficiency aspects of the cars.”

The SF-24 has not yet reached perfect setup, especially at the rear where there is the new rear suspension. The drivers in Bahrain had complained about the sudden oversteer that emerged when the car was pushed to the limit, a sign that the setup changes tried after the simulator tests had not given the expected results.

Ferrari SF-24: there will be new rear suspension adjustments in Jeddah Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Obviously in Maranello all the data collected in Sakhir were verified on the stop-and-go track, while for the very fast street circuit, useful solutions were decided to eliminate oversteer, which is very dangerous for a track that winds between tight walls to the asphalt. New suspension adjustments, but also small changes to an arm to meet the right requests of the drivers, are the interventions planned on the red one which is not destined to change much compared to the debut race.

“Charles and Carlos – concluded Vasseur – have always felt at ease between the walls of the Jeddah Corniche and I expect to still be among the best, albeit in a group once again characterized by very tight values, and in a position to play for important results with both drivers both in qualifying and in the race.”