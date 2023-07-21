Thanks to the new qualifying format that we will see at its debut this weekend, the track activity on the Hungarian Friday was much less linear than usual. The teams’ plans were further complicated by the rain that fell during the FP1 session, which compressed the work programs into just sixty minutes in the afternoon.

At the end of the day, a complex picture emerged, which does not allow precise hierarchies to be drawn in all areas of the grid. There were those who only used soft tires (Red Bull), those who exclusively used the medium ones (Mercedes and Alfa Romeo) and those who alternated the two compounds with more or less full-bodied long runs.

The two clearest findings that emerged are Leclerc’s best time in the qualifying simulation and the great race pace confirmed by Lando Norris, probably the most convincing driver of the day.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Charles made the most of the performance in the flying lap, but the margin against the McLaren driver was fifteen thousandths, a window that leaves Norris in the running for important goals also in view of qualifying.

On the other hand, Lando’s pace in the race simulation was impressive, 19 laps completed with an average pace of 1’23”464. In the direct comparison with the same compound Hamilton lapped in 1’24”073, Ocon in 1’23”872, Alonso in 1’23”781.

However, there was no direct comparison with Ferrari and Red Bull, who have focused on the soft tyre. Leclerc confirmed himself to be two tenths slower on average in spite of Verstappen, with Sainz more distant at the end of a session that began with a small error in the qualifying simulation and ended with an unconvincing long run. For feedback with the hard tires everything is postponed until tomorrow in the FP3 session, a session in which the teams believe it will be hotter than the temperatures recorded during FP2.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

The two Red Bulls did not complete qualifying simulations, and the first objective of the day was to evaluate the new technical package brought to Budapest. Verstappen only used one set of softs for the entire FP2 session, while Perez had to give up the long run.

For ‘Checo’, Friday in Budapest was a real nightmare, which started with the macroscopic error in the first lap of the FP1 session (which led him into the external barriers of turn 5) and ended in FP2 with an equally macroscopic lockup under braking on the first lap of the long-run. The set of softs, which had become unusable, forced him to return to the pits, ending his day early. Perez had a medium set used three laps at the beginning of the session, but he was unable to use it because in the morning’s accident he had already disabled the first set of yellows.

Tire set management is the big news this weekend. The three sets of hard tires remained in the garage (Magnussen was the only one to use them) and for all of them the imperative is to face qualifying with two new sets for each compound plus the seventh train which will be medium or soft. Regarding the new format, Verstappen was a bit critical, emphasizing the impossibility of lapping continuously due to the small number of sets of tires available.

“I only used one set of softs to leave more options open for the continuation of the weekend – commented the championship leader – it’s a shame because you see the grandstands full of people but you can’t be on the track as much as you’d like. We will have to make evaluations to improve this aspect, because today I had the feeling that for everyone the main objective was to save sets”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Hamilton also followed the same line, who, like Verstappen, completed FP2 with only one set of tyres, in his case, mediums.

“It’s not ideal to tackle a session with just one set of tires – Lewis clarified – From what I’ve seen it doesn’t seem like a great format, at the moment we’ve just lapped less than usual. So, for me it’s not ideal, there are a lot of wet tires that are thrown away at the end of each race weekend, maybe it can be an aspect to work on to reduce the sets of tires rather than limiting track time in front of packed grandstands”.