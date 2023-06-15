Laurent Mekies is regularly in his post at Ferrari’s sports management. The Frenchman, who had been announced by Red Bull as the next AlphaTauri team principal, has not yet been released by the Scuderia.

The transalpine engineer, however, already in Canada is joined by a figure who will inherit various powers that are in his hands: we are talking about Diego Ioverno who returns to being operational on the track after having been the appreciated manager of the assembly departments.

Diego Ioverno, returns to the Ferrari pit wall Photo by: Sutton Images

The Bagnolo in Piano engineer was the first architect of Ferrari’s relaunch in the pit stops: the Cavallino crew made an impressive leap in quality over the winter, rivaling Red Bull in the speed and efficiency of tire changes. Now Ioverno’s duties are destined to change and it cannot be excluded that in the coming weeks we can outline how the top of the Ferrari wall will change.

According to rumors, and it is necessary to use the conditional, the Scuderia could free Mekies around the Hungarian GP, ​​waiting to form the couple who will take the transalpine’s place. Diego Ioverno will perform the sporting and organizational functions, while the new face that is given as a possible arrival from a second tier team, will have to take care of the political and institutional aspect, such as the relationship with the FIA.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Fred Vasseur, therefore, is pursuing the policy of gradual team change: the team principal, we saw him at Le Mans, seems to have overcome the acute phase of his back pain which has heavily conditioned him in recent weeks, and together with the the top management of the Cavallino is outlining the team of the future, denying the rumors of those who say that the mandate of the French manager is limited to the end of the championship.

On a track that is usually favorable to the reds like Montreal, Ferrari must give a clear indication that it is behind it the disappointing Spanish trip where the SF-23 Evo made its debut. The results were disastrous, as if the evolved single-seater showed nothing positive. In reality, the data collected testified that the path taken would be the right one, while the setup deliberated for Montmelò was wrong.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, in the Pirelli tests in Barcelona Photo by: Pirelli

The team from Maranello was able to benefit, together with Mercedes, from two days of Pirelli testing again in Barcelona, ​​where the technicians directed by Enrico Cardile were able to check what had gone wrong during the race weekend. We will understand in Canada if the indications emerging from a work done on the track will be more favorable than that in the simulation…