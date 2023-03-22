Is it a season to throw away? Ferrari in Jeddah with the SF-23 went slower than the F1-75. The numbers are merciless and photograph a situation that is incredible. The single-seater that should have pushed the Cavallino to fight for the two world championships trudges along as if it were crippled.

It is clear that there is something not right in the performance of the red, also overtaken by the disappointing Mercedes. Red Bull, as it now seems obvious to everyone, manages to maintain a height from the ground of the RB19 which, in addition to being the closest to the asphalt, is also constant.

Did Adrian Newey square the circle? There are those who are insinuating a simulation of active suspensions today, as until a couple of years ago there was talk of a simulation of the rear steering wheels for Mercedes.

In 2024 Ferrari will be inspired by the aerodynamics of the Red Bull RB19 Photo by: Uncredited

The Red Bull men who entered the Reparto Corse over the winter never spoke of “tricks” made in Milton Keynes, but of the incessant development of each component of the car which led to extraordinary results, because the RB19 shows no defects. if not a weakness of the axle shaft that broke in qualifying in the rear of Max Verstappen’s car.

Red Bull expresses a potential that nobody manages to approach: the Aston Martin, first pursuer, is one second a lap behind. A huge amount for modern Formula 1, especially if you consider that in qualifying the top ten did not pay poleman, Sergio Perez, and Charles Leclerc a second, net of the penalty for replacing the control unit which dropped him to 12th place, was 155 thousandths from the Mexican.

A lap is not worth a race, but Fred Vasseur is right when he claims that a car cannot be competitive on Saturday and become a “drum” on Sunday. In Maranello they decided to insist on the development of the SF-23. Two GPs gone wrong are too few to throw everything away and devote yourself to the Ferrari of 2024 which, instead, will become a… redhead more compliant with the concepts of Milton Keynes.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

The belly with the excavation, therefore, will give way to the sides that seek the Coanda effect to bring the high-pressure flow that is on the upper part of the chassis, down to the bottom, but in the meantime it is necessary to find the right correctives to the SF-23 which was slower than its forerunner.

It should be remembered that the Scuderia was the team most willing to collaborate with Pirelli for the development of the new front tires and the Maranello team, thanks to the feedback gathered from the racing drivers, should have drawn useful indications for the orientation of the 2023 project and for the definition of the rubber model to be introduced in the simulation systems, with respect to the simple analysis of the numbers that all the teams have obviously received.

Pirelli has strengthened the structure of the front tires to reduce the chronic understeer of the 2022 single-seaters, many of which were overweight and, therefore, accentuated the phenomenon: Ferrari, therefore, should have benefited from the modification and it did not seem so.

If Red Bull remains an “iron” on the asphalt, Ferrari becomes a “grasshopper” which suffers sudden losses of load which make it an unstable car, especially in fast corners. Aerodynamic pumping leads to tire spin which, even on a track with very low degradation like Jeddah, causes a significant loss of performance. In Maranello they are convinced that the red could be worth the role of second force, considering the RB19 out of reach, but the car has gone beyond the parameters necessary to guarantee the best performance.

Ferrari’s new SF-23 bottom which was not used at the race weekend in Jeddah Photo by: Uncredited

Just lose a couple of millimeters of height and the behavior of the car changes drastically, leaving the operating window of the tyres. Some changes worked, some didn’t (the finally updated background was not used…).

The environment is disappointed, but not depressed: within GeS there is the desire to demonstrate that the value of Ferrari is not the one shown in Bahrain and Jeddah. Next week there will be Australia, but then thanks to the cancellation of the Chinese GP, F1 will allow itself a three-week break and the Scuderia will have a great opportunity to find a solution to its problems…