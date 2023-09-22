The championship is now in the last third of the season, but the development objectives at Ferrari remain the same as at the beginning of the year. The SF-23 is a car known for having excellent performance peaks and downforce, as evidenced by the better results in qualifying than in the race. The Rossa, however, suffers from an excessively narrow operating window, partly due to aerodynamics that are all too sensitive to driving conditions. Ferrari brings this to Suzuka a totally new fundwith the aim of having confirmation on the direction taken also with a view to 2024.

Objective stability

That of Japan is the sixth bottom churned out by Maranello since the beginning of the year, but the changes made are the most radical of those seen so far. The key word is stability, a term which in its most generic sense refers to the ability to not be influenced by external disturbances and changes in driving conditions. The objective of the new fund is not to increase the peak load, but to be able to express the same performance in a wider range of conditions, reducing its dependence on travel speed, steering angles, yaw, roll and heights from the ground.

In Maranello we work for restore drivers’ confidence in the car, providing them with a more predictable machine. Something that Ferrari is already doing by correcting the set-ups, but to solve the problem it is necessary to act both on the set-up and on the aerodynamic updates. The innovations from Japan were launched at the end of July, which is why they incorporate all the lessons gained by Cavallino in the spring phase of the championship.

The Suzuka Fund

Ferrari had also brought innovations to Japan last year, but the 2023 updates are much more substantial, starting from the vertical strips at the entrance to the Venturi channels. The flow conveyors they now lengthen towards the front and present new contours, camber and caster. Ferrari therefore intervenes both on the control of the flows channeled towards the rear and on the structure of the vortices that are generated at the ends of the strips, with downstream repercussions on the entire aerodynamics of the floor.

It is therefore not surprising to find changes at the rear too. The final part of the bottom immediately in front of the rear wheel rises above the ground, confirming the intention of reduce aerodynamic sensitivity at various heights from the ground. You can also notice a different shape of the rear diffuser ramp, in particular in the narrowing section inside the rear wheels. Finally, Ferrari reports having accentuated the undercut, the channel dug into the bodywork that runs along the lower contour of the sides. The innovations visible from the outside, however, are only a small part of those present in the lower part of the fund.

While waiting for the response of the data, the feedback from the pilots on the new fund is positive. Comments Carlos Sainz: “I tried the new surface in PL2while Charles did it in PL1, and it seems to work. In In any case, it’s not a big step in terms of aerodynamics, but we still carried out our Friday to test this innovation.” To have a complete picture of the effectiveness of the new fund it will be necessary to wait for a few tenders, given the need to adapt the structures based on the indications of the data collected. However, with the Suzuka fund Ferrari is playing one of its last cards in the development of the SF-23, with the hope of being able to put pressure on Mercedes in the championship.