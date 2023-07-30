Rain is not expected at the start of the Belgian GP at 3.00pm, although at Spa-Francorchamps we saw the sudden appearance of water every time the F1 cars needed to crank up the power units. Ferrari will line up with Charles Leclerc in pole position and Carlos Sainz in the second row: after the last two disastrous races for the Prancing Horse, here is a good redemption opportunity to forget Silverstone and Hungary.

Notwithstanding the fact that Max Verstappen slipped to the third row due to the replacement of the transmission, the fifth of the season which cost him five positions on the grid, Fred Vasseur wants to try to exploit the favorable opportunity: the Dutchman, according to the French team principal, is out of competition and it won’t take long to get ahead of the group, considering that yesterday it won the Sprint race and on Friday it had signed a surprising pole, with an advantage over the Monegasque by eight tenths, but the Scuderia can try to reassert that role of second strength to which he aspires, but which seems acquired by a McLaren in great shape, as demonstrated by Oscar Piastri’s first podium in yesterday’s race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What Ferrari should we expect in the early afternoon? The team that has Diego Ioverno as the new guide on the wall, after the exit (finally of Laurent Mekies) played its cards well in a weekend that is in fact taking place without the dispute of free practice (Stefano Domenicali’s dream ): the only round scheduled for Friday was so conditioned by the copious rain that the FIA ​​had not considered it valid for the eventual formation of the grid, if unfortunately the qualifying could not take place (the line-up would have been made with the Drivers’ World Championship standings).

In those conditions, therefore, it was completely out of place to talk about trim adjustments. And over the three days the teams rode with the configurations that more or less they had brought from home. Ferrari, as if it didn’t know it would rain, bet on a very low red car, favoring top speed in the first and third sectors, trying to defend itself in the more driven central one, while Red Bull showed up in the Ardennes with the heavier rear wing, bearing in mind that at the end of the straights he manages to exploit the excellent DRS and, therefore, pays no duty.

Top speed graph, Belgian GP qualifying Photo by: Matteo Bobbi

The telemetric data say that Sergio Perez had reached a peak of 341 km/h, doing better (with a little slipstream) than Max Verstappen credited with 349 km/h, but the SF-23s were not far off, given that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both reached 338 km/h. A good sign resulting from in-depth work on two fronts: aerodynamics and hybrid management.

Ferrari worked in the wind tunnel to improve the efficiency of the red: in addition to having focused on the single-pylon support, the SF-23 has a main profile with a minimal spoon which is characterized by two mobile flap supports which, following the guidelines given by Alpine, they no longer reach the maximum width of the side bulkhead, but have a reduced section to the advantage of maximum speeds.

The flap also has a central chord reduction, although it has a rather conspicuous Nolder throughout the element. If it really doesn’t rain, the Scuderia can think about building a positive race, because the 066/7 power unit also ensures a different delivery of electric energy which allows the red to exploit the ERS all the way to the Kemmel straight, without having to resort to the lift and coast.

On a dry track, the threat for the SF-23 is not so much McLaren, not very fast on the straight (it pays almost 10 km/h!), but Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes: the Englishman decided on his W14 with the solution of the rear wing, while George Russell adopts a more resistant version (there are 2 km/h difference), considering that the Red Bulls should be… out of competition.

So far we have seen a very unfortunate Ferrari, who knows if Leclerc and Sainz will be able to collect some credit from luck?