In a very disappointing weekend, the only added value that Ferrari took home from Silverstone was the one related to the tests carried out on Friday with two specifications of single-seaters. The comparison test between Leclerc’s SF-24, configured with the Barcelona package, and that of Sainz (Imola package) allowed the Scuderia’s engineers to identify and evaluate the problems that emerged with the latest update.

The verdict that emerged from the analysis is that it will not be possible to correct the defects of the updates without producing an ad hoc one, so the solution will arrive but not soon. The technical times needed to bring the corrections to the single-seaters (to adapt the SF-24 to all types of circuits) do not allow us to hope for anything new before the Zandvoort weekend, the first round on the calendar after the summer break.

In the meantime, there will be two tracks to tackle, Hungaroring and Spa, which are very different in terms of layout. While waiting for the definitive solutions, for Ferrari engineers the two packages tested on Friday at Silverstone will become ‘setup tools’, meaning their use will be evaluated based on the characteristics of the circuits.

In Hungary, the two SF-24s will be in the Barcelona version, since the Hungaroring has only one curve (the 4) that is taken at over 250 km/h. The bouncing problem will not be there, or will be very limited compared to what was seen at Silverstone and on the Catalunya circuit, an aspect that will allow you to enjoy the benefits of the latest updates without suffering the contraindications.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Erik Junius

The scenario is different at Spa. On the Belgian circuit, driving a single-seater that bounces at high speeds will be a significant handicap, so it is very likely that in the last stage before the summer break the Imola package will be dusted off, that is, the configuration that was used in qualifying and the race at Silverstone.

The imperative for Ferrari will be to limit the damage in the comparison with its direct rivals in the Constructors’ standings (McLaren and Mercedes) trying to capitalise on the maximum possible points knowing that it has one less upgrade available than the competition.

The moment of difficulty that the Scuderia is going through is clearly highlighted by the Constructors’ standings. After the Monaco Grand Prix, won by Leclerc, Ferrari was 24 points behind Red Bull and boasted a 68-point advantage over McLaren.

The day after Silverstone, the gap from Red Bull has risen to 71 points and the advantage over McLaren has been reduced to 7 points. The outlook seems to be that of having to grit one’s teeth until the SF-24 returns to being an all-round single-seater, hoping that in the meantime McLaren is not already at a prohibitive distance to hope for a comeback.