Ferrari licks its wounds. The debut of the SF-23 Evo was a real disaster: Carlos Sainz, who started from the front row, finished fifth. Charles Leclerc, who started from the pitlane after the troubles in qualifying, didn’t even make it to the points, with a very disappointing eleventh place.

The Spaniard paid for 45 seconds by Max Verstappen and Charles came close to being lapped: the first outing of the revised and corrected red was a defeat. And it is not only the gap remedied by Red Bull, world leader, that matters, but the heavy gap also from Mercedes which, with the W14 B, seems to have found its way back up after a difficult start, so much so that the arrows blacks have already taken second place in the Constructors’ championship.

What’s happening to Ferrari? The sinking of Montmelò has dampened all enthusiasm and motivation of the pilots who from Spain hoped to start a new world championship. The slap taken in Catalunya burns, and how it burns.

Ferrari SF-23: comparison between the standard car and the Evo version that debuted in Barcelona Photo by: George Piola

Fred Vasseur is perfectly aware of this: the captain tries to maintain control of the ship in the grip of the storm. He has the wheel in his hand, but it’s hard to tell if he’s steering the course. He doesn’t accept the idea that the SF-23 is a completely wrong car and wants to insist on developing the Evo which, on first approach, seemed even worse than the car seen up to Monaco.

And in Maranello they looked at each other in the debriefing because the aerodynamicists wondered where the 12 points they saw in the wind tunnel went (they are worth 3-4 tenths of a second), fueling the words of the team principal who only Last Wednesday he spoke of a Ferrari that will be capable of winning races. The leap in quality had to be important, such as to bring the Scuderia back to at least the role of second force. The track told us it’s fourth.

After Barcelona, ​​thinking about victory is utopian, but Maranello must be recognized for its perseverance in wanting to find the key to the mystery. The Evo “eats” her tires like and more than her older sister. The new aerodynamics package was intended to reduce ride height sensitivity when cornering, but in reality it fared no better, and in the straights no advantage was seen.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, yesterday in the Pirelli tests at Montmelò Photo by: Pirelli

The correlation between the wind tunnel and the runway has been lost. The doubt is disturbing at this point of the season, but it is legitimate to ask it, especially since the Scuderia can take advantage of the Pirelli tests that are taking place in Barcelona to try to find solutions.

It is true that the SF-23 which has been made available to Pirelli must be in the same configuration in which the day begins to allow the Pirelli technicians to “measure” the different behaviors of the different tyres, but it is equally true that Charles Leclerc yesterday he completed two and a half Grands Prix, collecting an impressive amount of data to understand how the Evo works

And today Sainz can repeat a second day, facing Mercedes in a direct comparison, although the work programs are not superimposable, just as the times are of little significance (the Ferrari is three tenths faster…).

Ferrari SF-23, here is the Evo seen from above Photo by: George Piola

At the Cavallino, the work done on the track has always yielded results and this time the Pirelli test can be particularly valuable not only for the sole supplier, but also and above all for the Racing Department. In fact, Leclerc, fresh from the work he did without pressure in Montmelò, returned to his headquarters to get on the simulator and check the information collected in Catalunya immediately.

The Ferrari in Barcelona had no downforce, so it didn’t transfer the necessary energy to the tyres, to the point that Leclerc’s hard tires went “mush” after 16 laps, while other cars managed to cover a double distance without the slightest problem.

The SF-23 Evo seen in Spain was a grasshopper that went from understeer to oversteer with sudden and abrupt changes in behavior that disconcerted the drivers, so much so that they were forced to proceed with a slow pace that cannot be typical of Ferrari.

In the Gestione Sportiva they don’t throw in the towel. The hope is that they have finally figured something out to find that path that Mercedes has taken with the wind in its sails…