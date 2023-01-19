We’ve seen all sorts of things these days: videos and technical analyzes that dissect the images released by Ferrari to announce a new sponsor or to remind us on social media that there was a month left before the presentation of the 675.

It would have been enough to ask the source to find out if the shots that were published were… spoilers for the 2023 car, as others usually do … Continue reading

#Ferrari #many.. #visions #shots #F175