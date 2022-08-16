Those who know aerodynamics argue that the vortex generators that appeared under the bottoms in defining the shapes of the keel of the ground-effect single-seaters, will be destined to disappear when the F1 will find the efficiency that the technicians are looking for in wind tunnel, a sign that we are only at the first stage in understanding the rules that have brought the Venturi effect back to the center of the research.

And it is interesting to observe, then, what is the orientation that has been followed by the two top teams: Red Bull Racing and Ferrari have started from completely different concepts of cars and little by little we discover that there are convergences that push the technicians to develop ideas that make single-seaters less and less different.

The Red Bull Racing RB18 fund copied from Ferrari, but then abandoned because it did not give the expected results Photo by: Giorgio Piola

When the RB18 adopted the bottom curb with a transverse blow in front of the rear wheels similar to that of the F1-75, it caused quite a stir that Red Bull copied the Ferrari, without greatly benefiting from a solution which then has been abandoned, but on closer inspection of the red we can say that the opposite effect is much more marked, that is to say that it was the aerodynamics directed by Diego Tondi that took back to the Maranello car ideas that had appeared on the car of Milton Keynes.

It is not a criticism, but a simple photograph of a situation that allowed Ferrari to evolve the F1-75 over the course of the season, maintaining a threshold of competitiveness that, unfortunately, was not only seen in the Hungarian GP, ​​where Maranello hoped. to build a comeback against the fugitive Max Verstappen.

In the drawing of Giorgio Piola we can analyze the red seen from below, highlighting the latest developments that have been deliberated in the wind tunnel in search of greater aerodynamic efficiency.

According to the data collected by the Cavallino, Ferrari has a more powerful power unit than the Red Bull RBPTH001, albeit less reliable, given the repeated failures also on the units of the customer teams (Alfa Romeo and Haas), but it “spent” a few horses too much for a more resistant aerodynamic configuration than the RB18, a single-seater designed to be the “queen” of top speeds at the end of the straights, while the red excels in traction out of the corners.

The lighter wing that Charles Leclerc made his debut in Canada made it possible to improve air penetration, but it was with the development of the bottom that the most important results were obtained.

Ferrari F1-75, bottom detail seen from below Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The inlet of the Venturi ducts have been redesigned and in the outermost portion (1) there has been a significant reduction in the out wash flow to be channeled beyond the rear wheel, preferring to increase the upper air flow, so from Paul Ricard we have saw a flat “roof” and no longer oblique as before, going in the direction that Red Bull had already taken.

The flow diverter (2) has also grown over time with ever larger dimensions: this vertical bulkhead, in fact, allows to more clearly divide the dirty air disturbed by the noxious vortices generated by the front wheel, from the clean ones arriving from the front. Yet this evolution takes up ideas that are moaned from the mind of Adrian Newey.

Ferrari F1-75, this is how the fund was at the beginning of the season Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Piola has not even escaped the fact that Ferrari has modified the design of the F1-75 keel, now equipped with a vortex generator in one of the most delicate points of the car: the chief designers admit that the lower part of the car is perhaps the most subjected to modifications, but the novelties can hardly be duly cataloged if the F1 cars do not have to be lifted with a tow truck, showing their … nakedness.

Red Bull Racing RB18, bottom detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The RB18 shows humpbacks in the keel both in the front part of the bottom (1) and (2) and in the tail (3) and maintains the … shoe (4) that the Scuderia had adopted in free practice for the Australian GP and then he had also tested during the Pirelli 2023 tire tests in Imola immediately after the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy GP.

The Red Bull anti-porpoising skate has found a fixed application not only on the F1-75 but also on many other F1 cars, demonstrating the validity of a solution that is bearing excellent results.

The season, after the summer break, will resume with the Belgian GP and with the Italian GP that will be interspersed in the middle by Zandvoort: the fast tracks arrive for which we will see the single-seaters in the weakest aerodynamic configurations, proposing one of the latest packages of development of the season. And it will be interesting to find out which paths the convergence of solutions on the path of competitiveness will follow …