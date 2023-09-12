Carlos Sainz’s scorching start from pole position in the Italian GP in Monza did not go unnoticed, as did Charles Leclerc’s sprint at the start from third place on the starting grid: the Monegasque seemed to be able to attack his teammate at the first braking point , but then he also preferred to follow Max Verstappen’s Red Bull to avoid trouble at the first corner.

The Ferraris had an excellent start at the start of the Italian GP: Sainz took the lead from pole position Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The two Ferrari drivers benefited from an excellent start, a sign that the Cavallino technicians worked carefully on the initial sprint of the SF-23. Even if the management of the start is now entrusted exclusively to the pilot by regulation, whereas in the past the system was completely automated.

The starting traffic light: an optical sensor made it easier to release the clutch years ago, allowing automatic starting Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Let’s remember that Benetton had managed to take the signal for the traffic lights to go out with an optical sensor to trigger its drivers without a reaction time. Never a wrong start, never a late start: then the FIA ​​discovered the mystery and banned any electronically controlled system, establishing that driving functions should be delegated only to the pilots.

Over time there have been various attempts to revive Launch controls that the Federation has banned. To avoid cunning, it has been established that there cannot be a start without a reaction time from the moment the traffic lights go out, otherwise an early start and the related penalty will be triggered.

Today the teams’ work is to optimize the grip available to the drivers when they release the clutch lever and the starting tests that are carried out during each session serve to train the driver on the initial sprint, but are useful, above all, to collect data in a database that takes into account a series of parameters: type of asphalt, track temperature, engine rpm, torque delivered and other functional data that has gradually been collected.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Let’s be clear, nothing exclusive, all F1 teams work to optimize the start, but it is important that each team develops its own strategies to obtain the best breakaway in a delicate moment of the race such as the start.

The electronic department directed by the very expert Stefano Lovera has for some years had a dynamic cell in Maranello in which starts can be simulated: the combined information from the bench tests with those on the track have made it possible to develop a database thanks to which drivers can find the ideal starting map to sprint without the drive wheels slipping.

The starting phase is divided into three moments: the sprint in the first 30 meters when using first gear, while the hybrid power only comes into action above 100 km/h and then there is the sprint up to first braking. The important thing is to combine the three distinct moments by finding the right torque value in acceleration, avoiding loss of grip with harmful slips. And Maranello’s trend is to make power management more linear, with a reduction not only in the torque of the internal combustion engine but also in electrical energy, in a game that is as complex as it is important.

The back of Charles Leclerc’s steering wheel with rocker clutch lever. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Since the budget cap was introduced three years ago, development on computer steering wheels has become a little less obsessive than before: since it is work that improves the management of some functions during the race, but does not directly provide performance , the teams have preferred to invest their resources elsewhere, if no problems arise.

The clutch lever is positioned behind the steering wheel rim, under the gear shift paddles. Over time, riders have developed very personal and different solutions to find the right braking point with the best ergonomics.

Carlos Sainz’s steering wheel with the two clutch levers equipped with carbon thimbles Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Leclerc adopts a single, very long lever that is operated with the fingers of the right hand, while Carlos Sainz prefers two separate controls each equipped with a carbon thimble: in the event of a spin, the Spaniard can also operate with his left hand to restart.

Obviously the command continues to be released only by the driver, who, however, can rely on a mapping that “finds” the one most similar to the starting conditions among those selectable in the database: the offer is enriched GP after GP, so the refinement of the function is becoming increasingly optimized.