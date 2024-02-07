High noon. Ferrari has made official the time in which the veils will be seen falling from the SF-24 in the presentation of the seventieth Ferrari single-seater which will take place exclusively on the web. With a post published on social media, the Scuderia has given an appointment to its fans for 12:00 on Tuesday 13 February.

The Maranello team chose lunchtime to show the red anticipation that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will have the opportunity to drive on the Fiorano track for a total of 15 km. The fans who stand at the nets of the home track will have the opportunity to see the red live, while all the others, including the press and television, will experience the event via the net.

After last year's show presentation which had sparked too much enthusiasm, which was then immediately dampened by events on the track, Ferrari's top management preferred a sober launch, in order to allow the technicians to upgrade the car after the debut run, given that the next day, on February 14th, the first filming day is also scheduled for Fiorano: from this year the FIA ​​has doubled the mileage allowed since it goes from 100 to 200 km.

For the Scuderia it will be the first real test before the start of pre-season testing which will take place in Bahrain from 21 to 23 February as a starter for the GP which will open the 2024 world championship season in Sakhir.