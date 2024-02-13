High noon has arrived. In Maranello, the veils fell from one of the most anticipated single-seaters in Formula 1, the SF-24, a single-seater which will have to allow Ferrari to return to the fight to win more races and, why not, also remain in the fight for the 2024 world titles on as long as possible.

No physical presentation this year. The – wonderful – show of last season has barely remained a memory. A video recorded lasting a few seconds was enough to start the ceremony with the veils dropped from the SF-24. A cold blink of an eye for a team that had skilfully reconnected with the fans last year.

The new Rossa continues in the tradition inaugurated a few years ago with a matte paint, but the real novelty is represented by the thin white and yellow stripes that finish the livery and make it quite different from the one used last year.

The numbers already give the idea of ​​change: they are white and bordered in yellow. The wheel covers themselves, now red and no longer just black, pick up the motif of the rest of the bodywork with white and yellow stripes.

On the bodywork the two stripes once again take center stage starting from the area before the passenger compartment. These, horizontal, spread across the bellies until they reach the coca-cola area.

The opaque red remains on the horizontal surfaces of the single-seater on the front, but finds more space on the vertical ones compared to last season, just look at the suspension attack area. The yellow line, however, appears halfway through the car and separates the red from the carbon black up to the Coca-Cola area.

On the rear wing, however, the Ferrari name remains in white on the DRS profile, while the main one is red and separated from the carbon black of the vertical profiles by two lines, one yellow and one white.

The SF-24 can be considered the first true single-seater under Frédéric Vasseur's management. The French team principal arrived in Maranello at the end of 2022 to replace Mattia Binotto. A car which, considering the short period that separates us from the new 2026 regulation, will probably also be the basis of the 2025 single-seater.

On a mechanical level, the SF-24 features the push-rod scheme on the front suspension, but pull-rod on the rear ones. It is the only single-seater on the grid to adopt the pull-rod system at the rear together with the Haas VF-24 which already made its track debut at the filming day held at Silverstone last Sunday with Nico Hulkenberg at the wheel.

The nose of the SF-24 differs from most of those seen on the single-seaters presented so far. Like that of the Aston Martin, it is attached to the second profile of the front wing which, moreover, is also colored red, taking up the motif adopted on the main profile of the front wing.

The mouth of the bellies has the tub that brings the air inside them. The bellies themselves continue to feature the tub – albeit smaller – and come down before the pull-rod rear suspension. There are bazookas on the engine hood that push air towards the beam wing. The halo is no longer black, but red.

Also for Ferrari, one of the fixed points of the season which will officially start with the three days of winter testing scheduled in Sakhir, Bahrain, are the drivers. For the last time the Prancing Horse will field Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz together.

The Monegasque recently extended his deal with Ferrari by signing another multi-year contract, while Sainz is in his farewell season. The Madrid native is the one designated to make way for the sensational arrival of Lewis Hamilton, surprisingly announced a few days ago as a driver for the Red team starting from 2025.