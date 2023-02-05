The approach to February 14 continues, the day chosen by Ferrari to unveil the single-seater for the next championship.

Last Friday, in front of the mechanics, the new Team Principal Fred Vasseur, the Vice President Piero Ferrari and the CEO Benedetto Vigna, the 2023 car made its roar heard for the first time in the winter silence by performing the famous fire-up, that procedure has now become the symbol of the start of the new season. A pivotal moment in a car’s assembly program, the culmination of months of behind-the-scenes work, in which technicians are tasked with verifying that all systems, such as electrical and hydraulic systems, are responding as expected with no problems.

In anticipation of the official presentation of the car scheduled in Maranello on Valentine’s Day, here is the teamwear of the Scuderia for the 2023 season, which takes up the design used to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Prancing Horse manufacturer last year during the Grand Prix weekend of Italy.

Instead of the “yellow Modena”, used on that weekend in Monza to celebrate the company’s historical journey and origins, of course for the next world championship the new look will still see red as the protagonist as per tradition, which will be accompanied by a touch of black on the shoulders with the Cavallino symbol clearly visible.

The absence of the two sponsors Velas and Snapdragon stands out on the new Ferrari clothing, whose paths separated at the end of 2022. The agreement with the Qualcomm brand expired at the end of last season and was not extended, being then replaced by the arrival of Harman Automotive, which will also be a partner for the design of the infotainment and on-board systems of future road machines.

3/9 Ferrari 2023 teamwear

