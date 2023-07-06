A small problem on Carlos Sainz’s power unit forced the Spaniard’s mechanics to intervene in the Silverstone garage by detaching the engine from the SF-23 chassis. The intervention required a time of about forty minutes during which our George Piola he managed to capture the 6-cylinder Ferrari 066/7 in a truly unusual view that certainly won’t please Enrico Gualtieri’s engineers.

In the shot it is possible to observe the large carbon ducts that supply the two plenums with fresh air, i.e. the large lungs of the fuel system, from the heat exchanger. It is also possible to see the head of the endothermic engine with the covers of the two camshafts per bank visible. The packaging of the accessories, the result of meticulous and careful study, is striking: each component is a piece of a very complex puzzle that must take into account a series of factors: weight, temperature, accessibility. The shorter the ducts, the more it is possible to gain space and reduce the mass to the benefit of performance.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the cooling system radiant packs Photo by: George Piola

Hot parts cannot be in the vicinity of electronic components, just as the parts that must be subjected to periodic checks must not be “drowned” in unreachable spaces. The rationalization of the packaging is very important because it allows for a “lean” power unit to be decided upon to the full advantage of the aerodynamics of the bonnet and the efficiency of the rear wing and the beam wing.

The Cavallino unit is proving to be very competitive this year: the doubts derive not so much from power, in line with the Honza power unit, but from reliability. At the Red Bull Ring the failure of the engine on Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas was worrying: the German right in Austria had unmarked the third seasonal engine out of the four granted this year and it broke in the first GP of his life, when it should ensure a duration of at least seven appointments.