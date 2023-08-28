Scuderia Ferrari is once again taking the opportunity to celebrate the Italian Grand Prix with special clothing specifically designed for the home event.

In fact, the Formula 1 race eagerly awaited by all the Prancing Horse fans will be held in Monza over the weekend, ready to invade the Autodromo Nazionale to support Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at a certainly not easy time for them, making them feel at their best warmth to push them to give everything in Brianza.

As has already happened on other occasions, in Maranello they have thought of something special to stand out in the appointment at home and therefore here comes the brand new clothes for the Rossis.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

The racing suits of Leclerc and Sainz have been designed in collaboration with Puma Sport with a ‘broken’ look. the upper part is a lighter red than usual, with yellow bands on the sleeves and belly (on which the word ‘Ferrari’ stands out), taking up the retro style already seen for those worn by their colleagues involved in the FIA ​​WEC with the Hypercar 499P; the lower one is instead completely black, with two very thin yellow-red lines printed laterally.

All of this is obviously also accompanied by representative clothing, i.e. t-shirts and caps, available for purchase in a limited edition for all those who want to have a particular memory of the 2023 Italian GP.

In the meantime, the Spaniard and the Monegasque liked them, as shown by the video published by Ferrari in which Leclerc says “This is the best suit I’ve ever seen, incredible!”, while Sainz replies “I like this mix of old and new school!”