Aston Martin is preparing to formalize the arrival of Adrian Newey on September 10. In advance of the constraints that had been imposed by Red Bull. The torment of the summer will end on Tuesday, with Lawrence Stroll rightly pompous of having closed a long and intense negotiation with the “genius” of Formula 1.

The Canadian magnate is building a team that has the ambition of aiming for the world championship with the 2026 regulations: in addition to the new headquarters in Silverstone that is being ready in the various departments (in particular the very modern wind tunnel is awaited) there is a strengthening of the staff that is not limited to excellence, Adrian Newey, but also extends to Andy Cowell, former head of Mercedes engines, who will be CEO in place of the outgoing Martin Whitmarsh from October, and to Enrico Cardile, leaving Ferrari, to become Chief Technical Officer.

Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin owner with Eddie Irvine at Monza Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The main alternative to Aston Martin was Ferrari. In the Monza paddock there were rumors about why the Newey deal was not closed with Maranello, when it seemed that an agreement was very possible. To the point that authoritative media had sworn that a contract had already been signed.

The Englishman, aware of the value that the world of F1 has recognized in him, played a subtle game made not only of money but also of benefits. At the first round of the table it seemed that the Scuderia was the big favorite: Fred Vasseur had opened a very serious channel that had led the Prancing Horse team to allocate an extra budget for Adrian, accepting that he could take on a role as a consultant, external to the structure of the Racing Department, being able to remain living in Great Britain.

Ferrari had attracted Adrian Newey Photo by: Uncredited

The clever Stroll did not hesitate to raise the stakes with a monstrous offer, worthy of a top driver and not a technician (we are talking about 100 million in three years plus a series of bonuses based on results…), but there are those who claim that Adrian would have chosen Ferrari anyway if Maranello had matched the offer.

And at that point the stop would have been triggered within the Scuderia: not only for the attempt to launch an auction, but for the clear feeling that the choice did not reveal an attachment to the shirt. An attitude that would have annoyed the top brass of the Cavallino, John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna, and fully convinced Vasseur. The team principal is doing a great job to build a cohesive team that makes the group one of its main strengths.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal greets the Prancing Horse fans after the triumph in Monza Photo by: Ferrari

Around Singapore, the Frenchman will announce the new organizational chart of the Gestione Sportiva which can do without superstar technicians, given that the existing core, to which Loic Serra will be added from 1 October, has demonstrated that it can bring the SF-24 back to victory in Monza with a sensational race by Charles Leclerc, after a difficult and complicated period in the development of the single-seater.

Ferrari looks ahead with confidence: they expect confirmation from Baku and Singapore and have no regrets about what did not materialize…